The spectacular ABBA Voyage shows are set to continue through to the end of 2024.

Fans will be to book tickets to see the revoluntionary concert in London all the way to November next year. The shows, which features virtual ABBAtars, originally debuted in May 2022.

ABBA Voyage takes place at Pudding Mill Lane and the timings for how long the concert lasts have been confirmed. But when should you arrive at the venue?

Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open at ABBA Arena?

The venue in Pudding Mill Lane, London has confirmed the door times for the ABBA Voyage shows. The doors open 1 hour 45 minutes before the start of the concert.

The shows start at 7.45pm on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening - meaning the doors will open at 6pm. There are also show times at 3pm on Saturdays - so the doors will open at 1.15pm.