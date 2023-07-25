ABBA Voyage shows will continue in London through to 2024

The spectacular ABBA Voyage concerts are continuing in London.

Featuring high tech holograms of the band members, it gives fans the chance to experience a live show from Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid. The shows are scheduled to run through to May 2024 - but more gigs continue to be added.

ABBA Voyage takes place at the purpose built ABBA Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. But how long do the shows last?

Here's all you need to know:

How long are the ABBA Voyage concerts?

The shows will last 90 minutes and there are no intervals.

Doors open 1 hour 45 minutes before the start of the concert. The performance will start promptly and latecomers will not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance.

What time do the concerts start and end in London?

Concerts on Mondays, Thursdys and Fridays will start at 7.45pm at the ABBA Arena - with doors opening at 6pm. The concerts on these days will end at 9.15pm.

If you are going to Pudding Mill Lane in London on Saturdays or Sundays there are multiple performances each day - including a matinee and evening shows. On a Saturday, ABBA Voyage concerts will take place at 3pm and 7.45pm - ending at 4.30pm and 9.15pm respectively.

For fans who are wanting to see ABBA Voyage on a Sunday there are shows at 1pm and 6pm - which will end at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.