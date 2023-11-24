These alcoholic drinks are a little bit special - including whisky, gin, champagne and Aldi dupes - so there's something for everyone this Christmas

7 best alcohol gifts for Christmas 2023 including whisky, gin and champagne drinks - and even Aldi dupes. Photos by Master of Malt (top left), Aber falls (bottom left) and Aldi (right).

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It's the most wonderful time of year . . . Christmas!

During Yuletide, many people like to celebrate the season with a glass of their favourite tipple - and often they'll look for something a bit different or special compared to their usual choice because Xmas is all about treating ourselves and spoiling people we love.

Alcohol is enjoyed at multiple gatherings throughout December; Christmas parties, catch-ups with friends, reminiscing with family, and so it's no surprise that many people choose to gift a bottle of the good stuff when thiking of presents for their nearest and dearest.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, we've taken a look at 7 of the best alcoholic drinks that are available to buy right now, so you can get them bought, wrapped and ready to give on December 25. They're all under £50 too, because drinking well doesn't have to mean spending a fortune. Scroll down to see our product gallery and select your poison.

Read more:

Aber Falls Single Malt Whisky £ 27.00 Buy now Buy now Aber Falls whisky is a bit special. It is the first whisky distillery in North Wales for more than 100 years, located on the foothills of Snowdonia, in the village of Abergwyngregyn, so it's no surprise that what you get from there are unique - and very satisfying - drinks. Their hero product is the Single Malt Whisky, which is wonderfully rich and a real indulgence. It's an amber gold whisky which has an aroma of vanilla and toffee, candied citrus fruits, and fig and sultana; all balanced with a gentle hint of clove. On the palate, experience sweet sherry notes with dried fruit and spice, complemented by forest fruit flavours, creamy malt, nuts, dark chocolate and espresso. For a whisky lover, this drink is Christmas in a glass - and yes, it is as moreish as it sounds.

Jaffa Cake Gin £ 29.95 Buy now Buy now Can't decide between a bottle of alcohol or some posh chocolates as a gift? Why not have both, thanks to this gorgeous jaffa cake gin. Yes, it really does taste like the orange chocolate cake/biscuit. You get the orange flavour first, followed by the richest dark chocolate flavour that lingers wonderfully on the tongue. Jaffa Cake Gin is distilled with oranges, fresh orange peel, cocoa powder and Jaffa cakes. Yes, actual Jaffa cakes. The result is just like you’d expect - full-on Jaffa cake tastiness built around a distinctive base of crisp juniper. The label claims it’ll make the best Negroni mankind has ever seen, and we have to say that we agree.

Islay Whisky 8 Year Old £ 41.95 Buy now Buy now Made byThat Boutique-y Whisky Company, this whisky has been made with a festive lable that features a reindeer and whoever you give this to as a present will certainly be feeling all the joys of the season once they've had a taste. The company has over a decade of independently bottling single cask, small batch, limited edition whiskies under its belt, and this impressive eight-year-old Islay single malt packs plenty of peaty punch, with waves of citrus, stewed fruit, and vanilla supporting pungent, earthy smoke. It may have been ageing for 8 years, but you can guarentee it will only be around for a fraction of the time once it's been opened by the recipient as it's simply divine.

Bathtub Gin - Damson & Bay £ 34.95 Buy now Buy now This is a wonderful warming gin that will keep those winter chills at bay. At it's base is an award-winning Bathtub Gin (also £34.95), but as it's a time for togetherness it has been treated to an extra infusion of damson juice and bay tincture, for an aromatic, jammy twist on the classic Bathtub botanicals. With a silky texture and gentle sweetness, this makes a rather gourmet alternative to sloe gin when drunk neat, and can easily be paired with a favourite mixer such as tonic. It's no surprise that it's base gin has won awards, and we think the present recepient will declare this beautiful bottle top of the gins too.

Crémant Du Jura £ 8.99 Buy now Buy now Previously compared to Laurent-Perrier by wine enthusiasts, shoppers can save up to £40 compared to the premium Champagne, so ot's no woner that budget supermarket hero Aldi is bringing back its Specially Selected Crémant Du Jura for the 2023 festive season. Thanks to its excellent quality and great value, it was awarded ‘Best Buy’ in Which? Sparkling taste test last year, so any fizz fans you know will suely be delighted to receive a bottle of the champagne dupe that everyone is talking about. In fact, at less than £10 a bottle, why not treat yourself too, as well as that special someone?

Crémant de Bordeaux Rosé £ 8.99 Buy now Buy now For those who prefer a sparkling rosé as their drink of choice during festive gatherings, Aldi is bringing something new to the table this year too - a Specially Selected Crémant de Bordeaux Rosé. It's been described by Mistress of Wine, Sam Caporn as ‘Very pale in colour with crunchy, leafy redcurrant and cranberry fruits. Really fresh and characterful with a long finish’ and it's sure to be extremely popular this CHristmas.