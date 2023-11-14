I tried the Boots No7 ‘Protect and Perfect’ Beauty Advent Calendar to see if it's really worth your money

It's nearly time to start opening the doors on your advent calendar and this year beauty lovers are spoilt for choice as there are so many amazing beauty calendars to choose form. I’ve done the hard job for you and checked out some of this year's best beauty advent calendars to see which ones are giving you the best value for money.

The Boots No7 25 Day Beauty Advent Calendar is available in three different skin concerns. The ‘Lift & Luminate’ (worth £227.00), ‘Restore & Renew’ (worth £213.00) and the ‘Protect & Perfect’ (worth £208.00). All of these No7 calendars have 25 doors to open, cost £54.50 and are worth over £200.

What I love about No7 skincare products is that there is years of scientific research that has gone into making each product. I think that the brand is sometimes overlooked in such a heavily saturated world of skincare brands. It’s definitely not a brand to ignore though as No7 produces luxury skincare and makeup products that are actually very affordable.

What does the No7 Protect & Perfect 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar include?

No7 Protect & Perfect 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar (Boots)

No7 Radiance Daily Energising Exfoliating Cleanser 50 ml

No7 Eyebrow Micro-Filling Pen Brown 0.6g

No7 Skin Illuminator 30ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care 10ml

No7 Beautiful Skin Revitalising Hand Polish 75ml

No7 Limited Edition Eye Colour Brush

No7 Beautiful Skin Softening Foot Scrub 75ml

No7 Stay Perfect TM Eye Pencil Black 1.2g

No7 Total Renewal Micro-dermabrasion Face Exfoliator 75ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Daily Hydration Hand & Nail Cream 75ml

No7 Moisture Drench Lipstick Voucher

No7 Cleansing Pad

No7 The Full 360 Mascara Black 7ml

No7 Limited Edition Lip Glaze Heavenly 3.3ml

No7 Limited Edition Lipstick Heavenly 3.3g

No7 Pure Retinol 0.3% RETINOL Night Concentrate 10 ml

No7 Toning Water FOR ALL SKIN TYPES 75 ml

No7 LABORATORIES FIRMING Booster Serum 3ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced DUAL ACTION Cleansing Water 50ml

No7 Beautiful Skin Blissful Body Wash 50ml

No7 Beautiful Skin Completely Quenched Body Milk 50ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream 25ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Night Cream 25ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Serum 5ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Eye Cream 5ml

What are the top three products from the No7 Protect & Perfect 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar?

My absolute favourite product from the calendar hands down has to be the No7 Total Renewal Micro-dermabrasion Face Exfoliator 75ml. I love the feel of a good exfoliator but it was how my skin felt after using the product that really shocked me. I’m lucky enough to try lots of beauty products so when I read that this product gives you “visibly younger looking skin” I kind of rolled my eyes - a lot of brands make similar claims but I never really see any difference.

I was genuinely blown away by this product. Not only did it actually take years off me (maybe like two) but after using it my skin felt as if I had applied a matte skin primer on top of it. This is a full size product and one I will be purchasing again and again.

No7 Moisture Drench Lipstick Voucher - I’ll admit when I opened the door and a voucher fell out instead of an actual product I was at first a bit disappointed. However, when I thought about it it made perfect sense if it had been a colour that I didn’t like it would have gone in a drawer never to be used. When I realised that I could go into Boots and choose a shade of Lipstick that I would wear I was over the moon. Maybe next time they could do this for a foundation.

The calendar features 14 full size products however the mini’s are a great way to trial a new product. The No7 Beautiful Skin Blissful Body Wash 50ml smells incredible and leaves your skin feeling silky smooth. Pair it with the No7 Beautiful Skin Completely Quenched Body Milk 50ml and you're got a match made in Christmassy heaven.