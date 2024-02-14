M&S: Looking for designer dupes at affordable prices? Then you need to head down to the high street store now
We all love a bargain and nothing feels better than buying a handbag that looks like a designer brand for a fraction of the price. Surprisingly the go-to high street store for the best designer dupes right now is Marks and Spencer.
Over the years I have said that as much as the retailer is trying to be more fashionable, I still think of it as somewhere my nan shops. However, after seeing the designer dupes that keep landing (and selling out) in store even I have started to change my mind about M&S - maybe they are cool again? I’ll hold my hands up and admit that I was wrong about M&S not being fashionable because after seeing these designer dupes, I will be buying all of them before they sell out.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The high street store recently stocked a sleek handbag £39.50 that has been compared to the Hermès Kelly Sellier 28cm Bag which has a retail price starting from £16,000. The M&S faux leather handbag features a rectangular silhouette and twist lock closure.
The bag comes in black and tan colours but since it went viral on TikTok they have completely sold off the black version and few tan coloured bags are left in stock - seriously if you want one then you need to click and buy now before it’s too late.
The M&S faux leather crossbody bag £35 is widely popular with fashionistas and has also been compared to the Céline leather crossbody bag £1403. As well as the Straw tote bag £45 which looks like the must have summer bag the Loewe basket bag £450.
It’s not just handbags that M&S have good designer dupes of. The Leather Trim Flat Loafers £55 have also been compared to the Marcie leather loafers £650 by luxury French fashion house Chloé.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There was also the Chanel style jacket. The M&S textured knit jacket £35 which comes in black, cappuccino, ivory and navy looked very similar to the vintage Chanel boucle jacket which cost anything from £2,000. Thanks to TikTok, the M&S dupe went viral and sold out quickly. Not one to miss a trick, M&S restocked the jacket and are all - apart from navy - available to buy in store and online now.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.