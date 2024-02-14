Maisie Williams was just 12-years-old when she took on the role of Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. The actress, 26, has since taken on several roles since her TV debut and with that her sense of style has evolved. Maisie is starring in the new Apple+ TV series The New Look where she plays Christian Dior’s younger sister Catherine Dior. We take a look at how the ever changing style of Maisie Williams over the years from GOT to Dior.

Way back in 2013, a fresh faced Maisie Williams would often be seen stepping out in pretty and cute outfits - more age appropriate. Floral dresses or pastel pink gowns with matching shoes and clutch bags were her staple outfit choice.

Following the HBO series winning countless awards, Maisie was a regular on the red carpet and we started to see her play with different styles and outfits. The actress went from feminine and fun style of dresses to darker edgier outfits. As the series came to an end in 2019, Maisie began to play around with different hair colours, including paste pink and lilac. She even tried out bleaching her locks and matching eyebrows - a look that most people wouldn't be able to carry off.

Maisie took on the role as Jordan in the TV biopic Pistol about the punk movement and the band the Sex Pistols. The actress fully embodied her role and we started to see Maisie as more of a fashion icon in her own right. Instead of the red carpet we were now seeing Maisie on the FROW at all the fashion weeks. She made her Met Gala debut in 2021 where the theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion and returned again in 2022 for the In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

It seems fitting that Maisie Williams' new TV series is called The New Look as the actress has now moved into her own new look style. Maisie has stepped into a more sophisticated style. She reportedly shaved her hair off and lost 25 pounds for her new role as Catherine Dior. Fully embracing her role, Maisie has been seen wearing vintage Dior outfits at New York Fashion Week recently and Dior dresses to the TV series premiere.

Just like her character Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams is an actress and fashion icon that should never be underestimated.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.

