Whist we wait for the Feud: Capote vs The Swans series to be released on Disney+ there is another fashionably stylish series you can binge watch. Maisie Williams is starring in a brand new TV series The New Look, perfect for fashion lovers and those who love a drama and its based on true events.

The New Look is a biopic based on true events which focuses on the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior. The 10 episode series will follow Dior as he dethrones Coco Chanel as he tries to return spirit and life to the world with his iconic imprint of beauty and influence.

The Game of Thrones actress, 26, plays Catherine Dior, the younger sister of the fashion designer. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Maisie revealed that she “shaved her head and lost about 25 pounds” to embody her role as Christian Dior's sister.

Masie has certainly embodied the role of Catherine Dior after she arrived at the series premiere in the luxury fashion house’s signature style. The actress wore a black leather dress with a cinched in waist and matching beret hat.

Who is starring in The New Look?

As well as Maisie Williams, the star studded cast features Ben Mendelsohn as French fashion designer Christian Dior alongside Juliette Binoche who will play the iconic Coco Chanel. John Malkovich, Glen Close and Emily Mortimer star in the series that was created by Todd A Kessler.

Is there a trailer for The New Look?

Where can you watch the New Look?

The New Look drama series will be premiering on Apple TV+ so if you haven’t already you may want to subscribe now.

When will The New Look be available to watch?

The New Look biopic will be available to watch on Apple TV+ from Wednesday February 14.