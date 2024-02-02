Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand new series is coming to Disney filled with a star studded cast, scandalous real life drama mixed with 1960s American glamour. It’s been described as Real Housewives of New York meets Desperate Housewives which is exactly the kind of thing we will definitely be watching.

The new drama is part of the Feud series, season one titled Bette and Joan aired in 2017 and starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. The eight-part series focuses on the real life rivalry between actresses Bette Davies and Joan Crawford after they starred in the 1962 horror film Whatever Happened to Baby Jane. Season one of Feud is available to watch on Disney+.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new FX series Feud: Capote vs The Swans looks at the bitter feud between Truman Capote (best known for writing the book Breakfast at Tiffany's) and a group of American Socialites living in New York and nicknamed the Swans.

Truman Capote was a trusted friend of the ladies - who were models, actresses and magazine editors - they would tell Truman their deepest darkest secrets about their scandalous lives. However, the writer took the opportunity and used these secrets as inspiration to write novels and short stories.

After extracts from his stories were printed in Esquire, Truman Capote was banished from the high-society group and their inner circle. This would ultimately lead to his downfall and the author would in later life spiral into a drug addiction after being exiled for exposing The Swans secrets.

Who stars in Feud: Capote vs The Swans?

The eight part series has a star studded cast including Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore and Molly Ringwald along with Tom Hollander (not to be confused with Tom Holland) as Truman Capote.

Who are the real life Swans?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Babe Paley was a fashion editor at Vogue for over 10 years and was named The Times second best dressed in the world, Wallis Simpson was number one. Nancy ‘Slim’ Keith was an American socialite and fashion icon.

Lucy Douglas ‘CZ’ Guest was an American stage actress, author and fashion designer. Caroline Lee Radziwill was a public relations executive, and interior decorator. She was the younger sister of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Joanne Carson was an actress and TV host best known for the series 'Guess my Sign’ and 'Joanne Carson’s VIP’s' but it was Ann “Bang-Bang” Woodward who had the most tragic story of the six Swans.

In 1955, the actress and showgirl shot and killed her husband William Woodward Jr, heir to the Hanover National Bank claiming she thought he was a burglar. Truman Capote dramatised the story in La Cote Basque (1965) implying that it was actually a planned murder. Just before a chapter from La Cote was published in Esquire, Ann Woodward committed suicide.

Is there a Trailer for Feud: Capote vs The Swans?

When will Feud: Capote vs The Swans be released in the UK?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new series of Feud: Capote vs The Swans was released in the US on FX and Hulu on January 3. If you live in the UK and watch to stream the entire series, you will sadly have to wait a little bit longer.