Pub-goers at a north London pub were treated to an appearance by Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick

Whilst they were sipping pubs and perhaps tucking into something at their local pub, punters were in for a treat this week when Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick popped in. The megastars are currently in the UK and London specifically because the city is their temporary home whilst they star in the play, Plaza Suite.

In Plaza Suite, written by Neil Simon, Sarah Jessica Parker plays the part of Karen who checks into room 719 at the New York Hotel to celebrate her wedding anniversary

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub that Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick popped into was The Gatehouse in Highgate, north London, that has over 2,000 followers on its Instagram account. If you happen to be in that area, they are currently offering a rare beef salad, slaw, pink firs, rocket, pickled walnut & horseradish for £12.50.

A drink at The Gatehouse told The Sun that Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick seem to have become regulars at the pub and revealed “She seems to like how ‘quaint’ it is and has said she likes how British the pub feels. They stop off together for a pint after the shows and sit quietly together in a corner. People have tended to leave them alone too which is probably why they’re using it as their local.”

For those of you who think Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are the only stars who frequent The Gatehouse in Highgate, think again. The other fan of The Gatehouse is Liam Gallagher who is reportedly a regular there.