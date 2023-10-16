Oasis: Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour - is he reuniting with Noel Gallagher?
Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has announced a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 90s band's debut album
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liam Gallagher, former frontman of Oasis, has announced a tour of the UK and Ireland to celebrate 30 years since the band's debut album 'Definitely Maybe' was released.
The iconic Britpop band enjoyed huge success off the back of the release of the album in 1994. In a statement announcing the launch of the UK tour, Gallagher called 'Definitely Maybe' the "most important album of the 90s bar none". He added: "I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Definitely Maybe is noted as a landmark album of the 1990s Britpop movement, and is cited as an influence for many albums and bands in the modern era. It was also a major commercial success, becoming the fastest-selling debut album in British music history. The album has gone eight-times platinum to date, selling almost nine million copies.
Oasis split in 2009 after a bitter feud between the two Gallagher brothers - Liam and Noel. Rumours of reunions have swirled around the clashing siblings for years since the band's split. Liam and Noel have spoken publicly on the likelihood of their reunion, given fans both a cause for excitement and disappointment with their conflicting thoughts.
Where is Liam Gallagher performing the Definitely Maybe tour?
In the tour dates already announced, Liam will set off across the UK and Ireland on 1 June 2024. It will conclude on 27 June, the day before Glastonbury Festival 2024. This Glastonbury-shaped hole in his touring schedule has sparked speculation that Gallagher could be heading to the famous festival to continue the 30th anniversary celebrations.
The confirmed dates and venues for the 2024 tour so far are:
- Saturday 1 June - Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- Monday 3 June - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- Thursday 6 June - London, The O2 Arena
- Friday 7 June - London, The O2 Arena
- Monday 10 June - London, The O2 Arena
- Saturday 15 June - Manchester, Co-op Live Arena
- Sunday 16 June - Manchester, Co-op Live Arena
- Wednesday 19 June - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Thursday 20 June - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Sunday 23 June - Dublin - 3Arena
- Monday 24 June - Dublin, 3Arena
- Thursday 27 June - Manchester Co-op Live Arena
Will Oasis be reuniting for the Definitely Maybe tour?
Advertisement
Advertisement
While the tour as billed as a Liam Gallagher solo joint, there will be a mini Oasis reunion for the shows. He will be joined by co-founding member Paul Arthurs, also known as Bonehead. It was announced earlier last year he the had been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, however doctors have given the guitarist the all-clear, with Arthurs returning to touring earlier this year.
However, to the disappointment of fans, a brotherly reunion between Noel and Liam doesn't look like it's quite on the cards yet. Speaking in August during a Q&A event in response to a question about who could appear in a Oasis reunion on day, Noel said: "Well, it’s a funny thing because we’re all at a certain age now. Hair was a thing in Oasis, so we’ll have to see what everybody’s hair is looking like. I’m in no matter what. This is not f***ing going anywhere. I don’t know."
The pair have went back and forth when speaking about possible reunions in the past. In March this year, Liam posted a tweet to 3.6million followers in which he said "it's happening" when asked by a fan how likely a reunion was. Noel has claimed that the ball is in Liam's court when it comes to making things happen, but that he would need to make peace before the brothers made it to the stage once again.
Speaking to talkSPORT: Noel said: "He won't speak to me, he's a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say: 'Look, this is what we're thinking,' and then we'll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous."