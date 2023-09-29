Here's when you can secure a spot in front of the iconic Pyramid Stage at next year's Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival 2024 may seem like a lifetime away right now but there’s not long to wait before the frenzy for tickets begins once again.

As the nights draw in and we head ever closer towards winter, it’s hard to imagine standing in a sun drenched field soaking up some summer vibes and cool tunes, but to secure your spot in front of the Pyramid Stage next year, you’ll need to be ready. Festival organisers have today announced tickets including coach travel will go on sale during the first week of November.

Tickets cost £355 with an additional £5 booking fee but, if you are lucky enough to bag a ticket to the event, you’ll only need to pay the £75 deposit up front (plus coach fare if booking a ticket with coach travel), with the balance payable in the first week of April 2024.

Glastonbury pre register

One step ahead of the ticket touts, Glastonbury requires all ticket hopefuls to register with them in advance. Tickets are then issued with the buyer’s name and photograph on them so it cannot be transferred to another person.

Registration is free and only takes a few minutes to do. Registration closes at 5pm on October 30, after which there will be no opportunity to submit or re-submit a registration until after the November ticket sales.

Organisers strongly advise registrations are submitted at least a week before registration closes, to allow time to resubmit your photo if you need to. Without a valid registration number for every individual hoping to buy a ticket, you will not be able to book.

For anyone already registered, you don’t need to re-register but it’s recommended to check existing registrations and make sure the photo is still of a good likeness, at least seven days in advance of registration closing, and upload a new picture if not.

Children aged 12 and under when the festival takes place are admitted free of charge and do not need a ticket, and do not need to register.

Glastonbury tickets - how to buy

It is notoriously difficult to get your hands on a coveted Glastonbury Festival ticket due to the massive demand every year. Most year’s they are all gone in less than 30 minutes, although last year’s technical difficulties delayed proceedings and it took a little over an hour for them all to be snapped up.

With this in mind, it is best to approach the somewhat stressful situation fully prepared. Have the registration number and registered postcode to hand for each person you are booking a ticket for, as well as a valid debit or credit card with sufficient funds to cover the full transaction, along with all the security information for that card.

And be careful to enter all details accurately, as any details which don’t match will cause the transaction attempt to fail.

Glastonbury Festival with coach travel

The first chance to buy tickets for the 2024 Festival will go to those booking a ticket with coach travel, as part of the festival’s continued commitment to green travel. These tickets will go on sale at 6pm on Thursday, November 2.

You may book up to six coach tickets per transaction. When booking you will need to pay the deposit plus full coach fare, with the festival ticket balance due in the first week of April 2024.

A full list of departure towns and prices can be found on the Glastonbury Festival website.

Glastonbury Festival 2024 tickets will go on sale in November

Glastonbury Festival ticket scam warning

After the coach tickets, general admission tickets go on sale at 9am on Sunday, November 5.

The festival has warned fans to be mindful if they see tickets being sold anywhere other than See Tickets. A spokesperson said: “The demand for tickets has been high in recent years, but please don’t be tempted or fooled by bogus sellers.

“Tickets will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com, do not attempt to book tickets from third parties.”