Glastonbury Festival delay ticket sale date by two weeks

Glastonbury Festival tickets will go on sale on 16 and 19 November

Glastonbury Festival has announced that it is delaying the date tickets go on sale by two weeks.

Fans had been expecting the first batch of passes to be available on Thursday, 2 November. However the organisers have pushed the date back just hours before they were due to go on sale.

The date change comes following confusion around the registration for 2024 event. Glastonbury Festival said that in the name of "fairness" they would be pushing back the start of ticket sales.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the organisers added: "We apologise for the late change to the ticket sale dates, but we want to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket for next year's Festival is able to confirm their registration ahead of the sale."

Glastonbury Festival tickets plus coach travel will go on sale from 6pm on Thursday, 16 November. The general sale will now take place on Sunday, 19 November from 9am.

Why has Glastonbury ticket date changed?

In a lengthy post on social media, Glastonbury Festival's official account explained the reason for the change in date was due to confusion around the registring process. In particular with those who had registered pre-2020, who now needed to re-register.

The organiser's said: "This year's Glastonbury ticket sale has been moved back by two weeks. This is to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket is registered and therefore eligible to purchase one.

"Following this year's Festival, we alerted everyone with a registration which pre-dated 2020 of a scheduled review of the details held by See Tickets in the Glastonbury Festival registration database. This was in order to ensure that the details we hold are current and that we do not store individuals' information for any longer than is necessary. These registrants were asked to take action to confirm their registration if they wished to keep it.

"As always, registration was then closed on Monday (30th October) ahead of the ticket sale. Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday's registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were.