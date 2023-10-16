Is Madonna set to be the headliner for Glastonbury 2024, has she performed there before?
Rumours are swirling that Madonna might perform at Glastonbury 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rumours of course have to start from somewhere and the rumour that Madonna might set to be the headliner for Glastonbury 2024 has come about because Emily Eavis, the co-organiser of the festival, has posted a photograph from Madonna’s Celebration tour at London’s O2 on her Instagram.
Emily Eavis posted a photograph of Madonna’s O2 Celebration performance with the caption: “She’s back! Incredible.” One fan wrote in response “Can we see her on the farm in June?” whilst another said@ Saturday night headliner sorted then?”
ITVX reported that “Other acts rumoured for Glastonbury 2024 include Foo Fighters, who performed a surprise set at Worthy Farm this year and are expected to tour next year, and Harry Styles who was busy performing his Love On Tour throughout 2023?
Has Madonna ever performed at Glastonbury?
The answer is surprisingly no. In March 2023, The Guardian reported that “Next year’s festival should see two women headline, said Eavis-one confirmed, one close, and both of them Glastonbury first-timers. Rihanna and Madonna are among the top-billing acts who have never played the festival.”
Over the years, there have been plenty of rumours when it comes to Madonna playing at Glastonbury. In 2018 Nick Levine of NME wrote that "Don't be a moron, of course Madonna should headline Glastonbury!" Back in 2000, Michael Eavis spoke about how he was keen to get Madonna to perform at Glastonbury and said: "I would like to get Madonna, i tell you that, especially with her William Orbit (Madonna's producer) connectins."