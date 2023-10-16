Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rumours of course have to start from somewhere and the rumour that Madonna might set to be the headliner for Glastonbury 2024 has come about because Emily Eavis, the co-organiser of the festival, has posted a photograph from Madonna’s Celebration tour at London’s O2 on her Instagram.

Emily Eavis posted a photograph of Madonna’s O2 Celebration performance with the caption: “She’s back! Incredible.” One fan wrote in response “Can we see her on the farm in June?” whilst another said@ Saturday night headliner sorted then?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITVX reported that “Other acts rumoured for Glastonbury 2024 include Foo Fighters, who performed a surprise set at Worthy Farm this year and are expected to tour next year, and Harry Styles who was busy performing his Love On Tour throughout 2023?

Has Madonna ever performed at Glastonbury?

The answer is surprisingly no. In March 2023, The Guardian reported that “Next year’s festival should see two women headline, said Eavis-one confirmed, one close, and both of them Glastonbury first-timers. Rihanna and Madonna are among the top-billing acts who have never played the festival.”