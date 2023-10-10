Madonna brings her ‘Celebration’ world tour to London this weekend, but when did she last take on the capital, and what did she perform?

The Queen of Pop begins her first night of residency at London’s The O2 this weekend, as the long-awaited ‘Celebration’ tour arrives on our shores a little later than expected, but as they say - better late than never. It got some of us Madonna fans at NationalWorld thinking when did Madonna last bring a tour over to the United Kingdom; surely not that long ago, right?

Not too long ago at all, but given the pandemic that occurred shortly after her last London performance, it’s felt much longer than three years. But it would be her residency at the London Palladium in 2020 which marked the last time the Queen of Pop performed a tour in the United Kingdom.

The tour was part of her ‘Madame X’ album cycle, promoting her fourteenth studio album which was released in 2019, with the London leg of the tour some of her final performances on the tour, which concluded with her residency at Le Grand Rex, Paris.

Although it was very much a ‘Madame X’ heavy setlist, compared to what we are set to expect from her ‘Celebration’ tour, she did still have time to play some of her earlier favourites, including ‘Frozen,’ ‘La Isla Bonita’ and ‘Like a Prayer.’

But no room on her final UK tour date for ‘Holiday,’ despite Setlist.FM confirming that the song, from her 1983 self-titled album, has been the most performed song from Madonna’s back catalogue since she first performed the song at New York’s Celebrity Club in 1983.

What did Madonna play on her last visit to London?

According to Setlist.FM, Madonna performed the following set during her last performance at the London Palladium on February 6 2020.

Act I

Madame X Manifesto (Video Introduction)

Vogue

I Don't Search I Find

American Life

Act II

Coffin (Video Interlude)

Batuka

Fado Pechincha (Isabel De Oliveira cover)

Killers Who Are Partying

Crazy

La isla bonita

Medellín

Extreme Occident

Act III

Rescue Me (Dance Interlude)

Frozen

Come Alive

Future

Like a Prayer

Encore

I Rise

Are there tickets still available for Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ tour in London?