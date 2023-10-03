Already known for her charitable pursuits, Madonna’s highly-anticipated world tour is set to benefit two charity organisations through her merch collaboration

Madonna, the iconic Queen of Pop renowned for her distinctive style, has embarked on a unique partnership with eco-fashion house Ministry of Tomorrow to introduce an exclusive merchandise collection tied to her upcoming ‘Celebration’ Tour. The collaboration not only promises to delight Madonna’s fanbase during her celebratory world tour but also aims to champion two essential causes - Raising Malawi, which Madonna is a founder of, and the Chema Vision Children's Center.

The Queen of Pop, celebrated for her fashion-forward choices, is teaming up with Ministry of Tomorrow's founder and President, Julian Prolman, also known as The Great White Buffalo, to craft the Celebration Tour merchandise and aims to showcase Madonna's unparalleled style while adhering to principles of sustainability and ethical fashion. The fabric used in the merchandise is sourced from certified organic and Fair-Trade cotton, underlining the commitment to eco-conscious practices.

Madonna has pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds from the sale of these Celebration Tour items to Raising Malawi and the Chema Vision Children's Center in Kibera, Kenya, which play a pivotal role in providing crucial support and resources to vulnerable children, fostering positive change in their lives.

Fans of Madonna, advocates of sustainable fashion, and individuals with philanthropic inclinations are encouraged to embrace this unique opportunity; the ‘Celebration Tour’ merchandise will be available for purchase online and at select tour venues.

Who are Ministry of Tomorrow?

One of the Ateliers owned by Ministry of Tomorrow (Credit: MoT)

Ministry of Tomorrow is an eco-fashion house founded by Julian Prolman in 2013. This fashion brand is characterized by its unwavering commitment to ethical and sustainable practices in the fashion industry. While rooted in ethical and sustainable principles, Ministry of Tomorrow is also known for its fashion-forward designs. The brand proves that style and sustainability can coexist harmoniously.

Julian Prolman, also known as The Great White Buffalo, was inspired by his passion for ethical fashion and a desire to create a brand that makes a positive impact on the planet. MOT's mission is to redefine the fashion industry by producing stylish, high-quality, and sustainable clothing while promoting social and environmental responsibility.

