Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kylie Minogue has said it is “not cool to be ageist” anymore, as her latest single Padam Padam has gone viral on social media site TikTok.

The Australian pop superstar, aged 55, has had a hugely successful career spanning 35 years. The ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ songstress has now said that there has always “been something to navigate” in the industry - but acknowledges that has not had to deal with prejudice about her age as much as others have. Earlier this year, for example, Madonna, age 65, said she has been “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny” following criticism over her appearance at the Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minogue released her comeback single Padam Padam back in May. Then, she had people questioning just what the lyrics to the catchy tune mean, and now it’s gone viral on TikTok - a platform which is typically popular with people from younger generations such as Gen Z and Millenials.

The ‘Spinning Around’ and ‘All the Lovers’ singer said she has been pleased to see people abandoning labels linked to age. She told Radio Times: “There was some of that with Padam, where it surprised people and went on ‘youth-orientated’ radio. But I think we’re in a time where it’s not cool to be ageist. People are over it.

“What’s really interesting is that it’s the younger people saying, ‘We love the song.’ The current thinking, which is amazing and a breath of fresh air, is that labels are dropping. You can like what you like, be what you want to be. That’s helpful for me right now.

“Another thing is, I’ve had people say to me, throughout the years, ‘You’ll always just be you.’ They don’t really see my age, which is kind of funny, because I started so young, and if there was any detrimental aspect to that it was, ‘You’re so young, what do you know, how can you be credible?’

Kylie Minogue has said ageism is 'not cool' as hit song Padam Padam goes TikTok viral. Photo by Getty Images.

‘We’re not old, we’re golden’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minogue has spoken out about the issues related to age in the past. She said: “At different points in my career, whatever age I’ve been, there’s been something to navigate. I spoke about it on my album Golden, saying, ‘We’re not young, we’re not old, we’re golden, you can only be who you are at that point in time.’ I have friends for whom, on their phone, I’m just called Sparkle. I don’t quite know how I’ve managed it, but I don’t think I’ve had to deal with it as much as some other people.”

She added that she has been pleasantly surprised by the success of Padam Padam in the United States, which comes ahead of her Las Vegas residency later this year, saying: “It feels like a concerted effort. I’ve been spending a lot of time, much more than in recent years, being in the States and Padam just keeps Padaming, really. I’m trying to keep up. It’s very exciting. I would say, ‘Who would have thought?’ but I don’t think that’s the best attitude. It’s more, ‘Here we are and why not?’ Give it a go.”