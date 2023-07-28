Did you know all these stars were previously on Neighbours?

Many of Hollywood's biggest stars began their careers on Australian soap opera Neighbours

From Barbie's Margot Robbie to Gladiator's Russell Crowe, Hollywood is full of stars who began their acting careers on a popular soap opera from Down Under.

And as Kylie Minogue announces her Las Vegas residency, what better opportunity is needed to remind us all how stars like her got their start from the Aussie TV show?

Neighbours is an Australian soap opera which has been airing on TV since 1985 through channels including BBC One and Channel 5.

Although a finale for the popular show aired last year in July, it has since been brought by Amazon Freevee who restarted the series. Production began to take place in April 2023.

All of these stars got their start from the TV show Neighbours - but which do you think has achieved the most in the world of showbiz and entertainment?

Kylie Minogue attends the 2020 AAA Arts Awards at Skylight Modern on January 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue

Prior to her hugely successful pop career, Kylie Minogue was first introduced to the world in 1986 as Charlene Mitchell.

Her on-screen relationship with Jason Donovan propelled the pair into fame as one of soap's power couples at the time.

Today, Kylie's net worth is thought to stand at around $120 million - making her undoubtedly one of the show's biggest exports.

Margot Robbie

Although many of us first came across Margot Robbie in 2013's Wolf of Wall Street, she had actually been acting for at least five years prior to this.

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

From 2008 to 2011, Margot played the role of Donna Freedman in Neighbours before catching the eye of Hollywood.

And with the continuing success of Barbie, Margot's career could yet reach new heights.

Russell Crowe

Another star from the fictional suburb of Erinsborough is Hollywood titan Russell Crowe.

Famed for his role as Maximus Decimus Meridius in Gladiator, Russell Crowe had been on-screen for around 15 years before this.

In 1987, the New Zealander played Kenny Larkin for four episodes of Neighbours. Here he played the former cellmate of Henry Ramsay.

Chris Hemsworth attends National Geographic's "Limitless" Screening And Conversation in New York, 2022. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Chris Hemsworth

You may be surprised to know that all three Hemsworth brothers actually got their start on Neighbours.

Chris featured as Jamie Kane in an episode and arguably has enjoyed the biggest success in Hollywood compared to his brothers.

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth - known for his role in the Hunger Games series - had a bigger role than his brother Chris.

From 2007 to 2008, he played Josh Taylor in the show.

Jason Donovan

Jason Donovan performs on stage during a "Chicago The Musical" media call on December 19, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

Jason Donovan took over the role of Scott Robinson from Darius Perkins in 1985.

He appeared opposite Kylie Minogue for most of his time on Neighbours and coincidentally, he also departed to pursue a career in music.

He went on to attain the highest-selling UK album in 1989 and has four UK Number One hits under his belt including 'Especially for You' - a duet with Kylie.

Guy Pearce

Today he's a Hollywood household name but before that, he was Mike Young in Neighbours.

He appeared on the show for three years until 1989 and uniquely also played David Croft on rival soap Home and Away in the 1990s.