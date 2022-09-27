Which generation you belong to depends on when you were born - here are all of the dates you need to know

Gen Z, baby boomer, millennial. . . we’ve all heard these terms in popular culture , and we’ve most likely all heard them referred to in a positive or negative way too.

People often have an affinity with others in their generation, and tend to think it’s the best one, while comparing other generations in a less than favourable light.

But what do these terms actually mean? Do you know what years all of these generations of people were born in?

Here’s all you need to know, including examples of famous people who were born in each of the generations.

Everyone belongs to one of seven generations.

What are the seven generations?

There are seven generations of people alive right now, spanning over 100 years.

The generations are as follows:

The Greatest Generation (born 1901–1927)

The Silent Generation (born 1928–1945)

Baby Boomers (born 1946–1964)

Generation X (born 1965–1980)

Millennials (born 1981–1995)

Generation Z (born 1996–2010)

Generation Alpha (born 2011–2025)

When were people from the Greatest Generation born?

People who are a part of the Greatest Generation were born between 1901 and 1927.

This means people who are between 95 and 121 years of age, or turn this age by 31 December 2022, are part of this generation.

Famous faces and important figures who are part of this generation include Queen Elizabeth II (1926 to 2022), Marilyn Monroe (1926 to 1962), Nelson Mandela (1918 to 2013), Walt Disney (1901 to 1966) and Judy Garland (1922 to 1969).

When were people from the Silent Generation born?

People who are a part of the Silent Generation were born between 1928 and 1945.

This means people who are between 77 and 94 years of age, or turn this age by 31 December 2022, are part of this generation.

Famous faces and important figures who are part of this generation include Elvis Presley (1935 to 1977), Elizabeth Taylor (1932 to 2011), Paul McCartney (born 1942), Diana Ross (born 1944) and Julie Andrews (born 1935).

When were the Baby Boomer Generation born?

People who are a part of the Baby Boomer Generation were born between 1946 and 1964.

This means people who are between 58 and 76 years of age, or turn this age by 31 December 2022, are part of this generation.

Famous faces and important figures who are part of this generation include Whitney Houston (1963 to 2012), John Travolta (born 1954), Elton John (born 1947), Madonna (born 1958) and Olivia Newton-John (1948 to 2022).

When were Generation X born?

People who are a part of the Baby Boomer Generation were born between 1965 and 1980.

This means people who are between 57 and 42 years of age, or turn this age by 31 December 2022, are part of this generation.

Famous faces and important figures who are part of this generation include Eminem (born 1972), Elon Musk (born 1971), J.K.Rowling (born 1965), Kylie Minogue (born 1968) and Leonardo DiCaprio (born 1974).

When were the Millennial Generation born?

People who are a part of the Millennial Generation were born between 1981 and 1995.

This means people who are between 27 and 41 years of age, or turn this age by 31 December 2022, are part of this generation.

Famous faces and important figures who are part of this generation include Beyonce (born 1981), Ariana Grande (born 1993), Harry Styles (born 1994), Ed Sheeran (born 1991) and Liam Hemsworth (born 1990).

When were Generation Z born?

People who are a part of the Generation Z were born between 1996 and 2010.

This means people who are between 12 and 26 years of age, or turn this age by 31 December 2022, are part of this generation.

Famous faces and important figures who are part of this generation include Greta Thunberg (born 2003), Kylie Jenner (born 1997), Maisie Williams (born 1997) and Olivia Rodrigo (born 2003).

When were Generation Alpha born?

People who are a part of the Generation Z are those who were born, or are yet to be born between 2011 and 2025.

This means people who are 11 years of age, or turn this age by 31 December 2022, are part of this generation.

Babies who were born in the next 13 years, by 31 December 2025, will also be a part of this generation.