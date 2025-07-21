Expert comment: Tinder’s double date feature is Gen Z’s answer to dating burnout

Double Date

In response to the news on Tinder’s new double date feature, Liam Turnbull, Sex & Relationship Expert at TDM Agency, has an expert comment.

Liam says: “Tinder’s new double date feature isn’t just about finding a plus-one, it’s about reclaiming fun in dating. Gen Z is burned out from the endless scroll and small talk that comes with one-on-one swiping. They’re craving something lighter, safer, and way more social.

This shift reflects a bigger trend we’re seeing across dating culture: the rise of ‘social-first’ romance. People want to vibe in groups before committing to that awkward solo drink. There’s comfort—and chemistry—in numbers.”

Liam’s tips for a successful double date:

Group dynamics over pressure: Keep the vibe casual—think coffee shop over candlelit dinner. No one's here for forced intimacy.

Pick neutral territory: Activities like mini-golf, a quiz night, or even a pub garden allow for easy exits or natural mingling.

Pre-date group chat: Break the ice ahead of time. A short chat before meeting can reduce first-date jitters and help spot red flags early.

Respect the buddy system: Always debrief with your friend after. Safety and shared experiences are the core reasons this trend works.

Why it works:

This style of dating offers emotional cushioning. You’re not stuck carrying the whole conversation, and you’ve got backup if it gets awkward. It’s also just more fun,flirting feels easier when the pressure’s off.