Gen Z workers expect more than pay: "Wellbeing isn't a perk – it's a priority," says expert

Employers hoping to attract and retain Gen Z talent must move beyond traditional salary-based packages and start taking employee mental health seriously, says one workplace wellbeing expert.

While financial compensation once topped the list of job priorities, younger workers are changing the game. According to a 2025 Statista survey, 63% of Gen Z cite work-life balance as their top concern - outranking both salary and career progression.

Nathan Shearman, psychotherapist and director of therapy and training at workplace mental health expert, Red Umbrella, believes this shift toward non-financial employee benefits reflects a deeper generational change in how wellbeing is understood.

“Previous generations were told to push through and keep quiet,” he says. “But Gen Z have grown up with the language of mental health. They see wellbeing as something to protect -not repair once it breaks.”

And this shift isn’t just cultural - it’s strategic. Shearman warns that businesses that fail to adapt risk falling behind.

“We’re seeing a workforce that simply won’t tolerate token efforts,” he explains. “A poster on the wall during Mental Health Awareness Week isn’t going to cut it anymore. People want meaningful, ongoing support - and they can tell when it’s not genuine.”

While some employers have taken steps in the right direction, such as introducing Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs), Shearman argues that this should only be a starting point.

“EAPs are helpful, but they’re reactive. If someone’s already struggling, they might reach out. But that doesn’t build a culture of prevention. Investing in Mental Health First Aiders and mental health training for managers in particular can show you have a proactive approach to mental health. Additionally, things like wellbeing check-ins during appraisals, and recognising awareness days properly show a commitment to wellbeing that people feel every day.”

One suggestion Shearman offers is simple but powerful: Ask employees during reviews, “Does your role impact your mental health?” and “Is there support you need?”. He says even asking the question can earn trust and lead to earlier interventions.

However, he also warns of the damage caused by insincere efforts.

“The worst thing isn’t doing nothing - it’s doing something performative. Launching mental health training without supporting your first aiders, or shouting about awareness days but failing to follow through, actually damages morale and credibility.”

Still, Shearman is hopeful that change is on the horizon.

“Employers who take this seriously will benefit hugely - not just in retention, but in performance, engagement and trust,” he concludes. “The message from Gen Z is clear: they want to work for companies that care, not just say they do.”