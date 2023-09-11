BBC Radio 2 in the Park lineup: what stage is Kylie Minogue, Tears for Fears on, times and stage lineups?
Kylie Minogue, Tears for Fears and more will perform
BBC Radio 2 in the Park is set to bring a huge weekend of music to Leicester.
The midlands city will host the festival on Saturday (16 September) and Sunday (17 September). Kylie Minogue and Tears for Fears are among the big names on the bill.
The Beeb have confirmed the full lineup and stage splits for Radio 2 in the Park in 2023. A ticketing update has been issued for a few days to go before the festival kicks off.
What are the stages at BBC Radio 2 in the Park?
There is one main stage - the Radio 2 stage - at the festival in 2023, the BBC has confirmed.
Which stage is Kylie Minogue and Tears for Fears on?
Aussie pop legend Kylie and 80s pop icons Tears for Fears will both headline the Radio 2 stage on Sunday and Saturday respectively.
When is Kylie performing at the festival?
The stage times have not been confirmed but Kylie will headline Radio 2 in the Park on Sunday night - she will be the final act to perform at the festival and will bring the curtain down on the weekend.
Which acts will perform on the main stage?
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Radio 2 in the Park (Radio 2 Live) was announced on the The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show in June. It includes acts like Bananarama and Tears for Fears were due to perform in 2022 but it was cancelled followig the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Saturday, 16 September
- Tears for Fears
- Bananarama
- Texas
- James Blunt
- Deacon Blue
- Beverley Knight
- Busted
- Soft Cell
Sunday, 17 September
- Kylie Minogue
- Pretenders
- Shalamar
- Rick Astley
- Jessie Ware
- Lemar
- Sam Ryder
Have the stage times been announced?
The exact set times for BBC Radio 2 in the Park has not yet been announced by the Beeb. We will update this article when more details are confirmed.