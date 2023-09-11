BBC Radio 2 in the Park: what are the door and opening times for Leicester festival?
BBC Radio 2 in the Park will take place in Victoria Park, Leicester
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fans preparing to head to BBC Radio 2 in the Park might be wondering what time the festival grounds will open.
Leicester will host the festival - which is billed as Radio 2’s biggest ever live music event outside of London - on Saturday, 16 September and Sunday, 17 September. Tears for Fears and Kylie Minogue will headline the star-studded lineup in the midlands.
BBC confirmed ticketing details earlier in 2023 - while the stage splits have been announced. A number of road closures will also be in place during the weekend.
But when will the doors open? Here's all you need to know:
What are the opening times for festival?
Visit Leicester confirm the opening times for BBC Radio 2 in the Park this weekend. Doors will open at Victoria Park at 11am on both Saturday (16 September) and Sunday (17 September).
Are children allowed at this event?
On its website, BBC explains: "With the exception of children aged 2 years and under, all those attending the event will need a valid ticket. PLEASE NOTE that anybody aged under 18 MUST be accompanied by a responsible adult aged 18 and over. Proof of age may be requested upon entry."