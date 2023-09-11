BBC Radio 2 in the Park will take place in Victoria Park, Leicester

Fans preparing to head to BBC Radio 2 in the Park might be wondering what time the festival grounds will open.

Leicester will host the festival - which is billed as Radio 2’s biggest ever live music event outside of London - on Saturday, 16 September and Sunday, 17 September. Tears for Fears and Kylie Minogue will headline the star-studded lineup in the midlands.

BBC confirmed ticketing details earlier in 2023 - while the stage splits have been announced. A number of road closures will also be in place during the weekend.

But when will the doors open? Here's all you need to know:

What are the opening times for festival?

Visit Leicester confirm the opening times for BBC Radio 2 in the Park this weekend. Doors will open at Victoria Park at 11am on both Saturday (16 September) and Sunday (17 September).

Are children allowed at this event?