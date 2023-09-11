BBC Radio 2 in the Park road closures: full list of roads set to be shut in Leicester
Road closures have been confirmed for during BBC Radio 2 in the Park
BBC Radio 2 in the Park will take over Leicester this weekend.
The festival will take place in Victoria Park in the midlands city between Saturday, 16 September and Sunday, 17 September. It will see the likes of Kylie Minogue, Tears for Fears and many more across both days.
BBC confirmed the ticket details earlier in 2023 - and the stage details have also been revealed ahead of the weekend and the opening times. Due to the Radio 2 in the Park taking place, residents are being warned of disruption.
Here's all you need to know:
Full list of road closures in Leicester
Due to BBC Radio 2 in the Park taking place, residents and festivalgoers are warned that road closures will be in place across the city over the coming weekend.
The following roads will be shut:
- Regent Road and Granville Road from junction of Tigers Way to A6 London Road – closed all day, Saturday and Sunday. With access only for pre-approved authorised vehicles
- A6 London Road – closed from 21:00 to 00:00 on both days, to facilitate safe spectator exit from the event
- Victoria Park Road closed between St Marys Road and St Leonards Road from 21:00 to 00:00 on both days, to facilitate safe spectator exit from the event
- University Road will be one way only Southbound
BBC adds: "Please be considerate of our neighbours and do not park cars or arrange transport on any of the residential streets surrounding the event site and use the official, dedicated areas as highlighted on this page."