Road closures have been confirmed for during BBC Radio 2 in the Park

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BBC Radio 2 in the Park will take over Leicester this weekend.

The festival will take place in Victoria Park in the midlands city between Saturday, 16 September and Sunday, 17 September. It will see the likes of Kylie Minogue, Tears for Fears and many more across both days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC confirmed the ticket details earlier in 2023 - and the stage details have also been revealed ahead of the weekend and the opening times. Due to the Radio 2 in the Park taking place, residents are being warned of disruption.

Here's all you need to know:

Full list of road closures in Leicester

Due to BBC Radio 2 in the Park taking place, residents and festivalgoers are warned that road closures will be in place across the city over the coming weekend.

The following roads will be shut:

Regent Road and Granville Road from junction of Tigers Way to A6 London Road – closed all day, Saturday and Sunday. With access only for pre-approved authorised vehicles

A6 London Road – closed from 21:00 to 00:00 on both days, to facilitate safe spectator exit from the event

Victoria Park Road closed between St Marys Road and St Leonards Road from 21:00 to 00:00 on both days, to facilitate safe spectator exit from the event

University Road will be one way only Southbound