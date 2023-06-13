The two-day concert will take place at Victoria Park on 16 and 17 September

The full line-up for Radio 2 in the Park has been announced, as Australian pop star Kylie Minogue will headline the music festival held in Leicester. It was revealed on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday (13 June).

Billed as one of the biggest concerts outside of London, the event is held from Victoria Park. It takes place across two days on 16 and 17 September.

Reacting to the news that she is headlining, Kylie Minogue said in a statement: "Over the years I've done many unique and varied performances for BBC Radio 2. I'm so excited to be headlining Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester later this year. I can't wait to celebrate with you all, see you September 17th!".

Sir Peter Soulsby, the mayor of Leicester, added: "Radio 2 in the Park will be bringing some of the world's biggest artists for a weekend of live music in Leicester and it promises to be a fantastic event for music lovers and for the city. I am really looking forward to it."

Here is everything you need to know about the full line-up for Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester - including ticketing details.

How to get tickets to Radio 2 in the Park

Kylie Minogue - Credit: Getty

Tickets will go on general sale from 8.15 am on Wednesday, 14 June. They can the be booked through the BBC website, if you enter early you will be put into a queue.

General admission tickets will be £54 plus a £4.50 booking fee per person, while Enhanced Area tickets for a more premium experience is priced as £140 plus a £5.60 booking fee. A maximum of six tickets can be purchased for each day of the concert.

Radio 2 in the Park line-up and schedule

Saturday September 16

Tears for Fears

Bananarama

Texas

James Blunt

Deacon Blue

Beverley Knight

Busted

Soft Cell

Sunday September 17