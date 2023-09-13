Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kylie Minogue is set to bring her signature brand of pop to Leicester this weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tears for Fears will also headline the festival in Leciester - toping the bill on Saturday (16 September) night. It will see the likes of Rick Astley, Sam Ryder, James Blunt, Bananarama and many more perform throughout the weekend in Leicester.

The exact performance times have not been confirmed - but Kylie Minogue will be the final act to perform at BBC Radio 2 in the Park. But what songs could she play during her set?

Here's all you need to know:

What is Kylie Minogue's potential setlist for the festival?

Kylie is keeping her setlist for BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester underwraps ahead of her performance on Sunday (17 September) night. She appeared at Capital FM Summertime Ball in London earlier this summer - having last toured the UK during her Summer 2019 run of shows.

She also appeared at KTUphoria 2023 in Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY on 17 June. The performance lasted 40 minutes and she performed the following tracks, according to Setlist.fm:

Spinning Around

Get Outta My Way (Shortened)

Supernova (Shortened, contains "Light Years" intro)

Your Disco Needs You (Shortened)

Slow

In Your Eyes

Love at First Sight

Can't Get You Out of My Head

Encore

Padam Padam

All the Lovers(Extended outro)

Advertisement

Advertisement