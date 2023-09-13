Kylie Minogue setlist: what songs could she play at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester?
Kylie Minogue will headline BBC Radio 2 in the Park
Kylie Minogue is set to bring her signature brand of pop to Leicester this weekend.
The iconic Australian singer will be headlining the final day of BBC Radio 2 in the Park on Sunday (17 September). It comes following the release of her comeback single Padam Padam earlier in 2023.
Tears for Fears will also headline the festival in Leciester - toping the bill on Saturday (16 September) night. It will see the likes of Rick Astley, Sam Ryder, James Blunt, Bananarama and many more perform throughout the weekend in Leicester.
The exact performance times have not been confirmed - but Kylie Minogue will be the final act to perform at BBC Radio 2 in the Park. But what songs could she play during her set?
Here's all you need to know:
What is Kylie Minogue's potential setlist for the festival?
Kylie is keeping her setlist for BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester underwraps ahead of her performance on Sunday (17 September) night. She appeared at Capital FM Summertime Ball in London earlier this summer - having last toured the UK during her Summer 2019 run of shows.
She also appeared at KTUphoria 2023 in Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY on 17 June. The performance lasted 40 minutes and she performed the following tracks, according to Setlist.fm:
- Spinning Around
- Get Outta My Way (Shortened)
- Supernova (Shortened, contains "Light Years" intro)
- Your Disco Needs You (Shortened)
- Slow
- In Your Eyes
- Love at First Sight
- Can't Get You Out of My Head
Encore
- Padam Padam
- All the Lovers(Extended outro)
However Kylie could add more tracks and even switch up the order when she arrives on the Radio 2 stage in Leicester's Victoria Park on Sunday night. It is not yet confirmed how long her performance will be at the festival as the timings have not been released.