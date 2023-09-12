Tears for Fears setlist: what songs could they play at BBC Radio 2 in the Park - potential setlist?
Tears for Fears will headline one day of BBC Radio 2 in the Park
Tears for Fears look set to bring a mixture of old classics and new favourites to BBC Radio 2 in the Park.
The iconic 1980s pop rock band will be headlining the first day of the festival in Leicester's Victoria Park. Currently on tour promoting their seventh studio album, The Tipping Point, the duo are also appearing at PRYZM in Kingston Upon Thames this week.
BBC Radio 2 in the Park will run from Saturday, 16 September to Sunday, 17 September and will be headlined by Tears for Fears as well as Kylie Minogue, who will perform on the final night. Festivalgoers will also be treated to performances from James Blunt, Beverley Knight, Busted and many more.
The exact performance times have not yet been announced - but the stage splits have been confirmed by the Beeb.
What could Tears for Fears setlist be at BBC Radio 2 in the Park?
The band’s exact setlist is not confirmed. However, the ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ singers have been touring since June with a setlist that has stayed fairly consistent, so fans have an idea of what to look forward to from previous shows.
Fears for Tears play around 18 songs per concert, split between one act and an encore. Depending on their time slot at Radio 2’s festival, the setlist could look similar to the one below.
According to Setlist.fm, the duo performed this setlist in California on 1 August, 2023:
- No Small Thing
- The Tipping Point
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World
- Secret World
- Sowing the Seeds of Love
- Long, Long, Long Time
- Break the Man
- My Demons
- Rivers of Mercy
- Mad World
- Suffer the Children
- Woman in Chains
- Badman's Song
- Pale Shelter
- Break It Down Again
- Head Over Heels / Broken
Encore
- Creep (Radiohead cover)
- Shout
After a string of UK shows, the band won’t be performing until November 18th 2023, in California.
Can I still get tickets to the festival?
Tickets are still available for Radio 2’s in the Park and can be bought on Ticketmaster’s website for £58.50 each.