‘Wow’ was my reaction when I saw Hailey Bieber’s YSL open-back black dress that she wore to their show on September 26 2023 at Paris Fashion Week. Without question, Hailey could give masterclasses on how to wear a black dress.

Everything about Hailey Bieber’s YSL Paris Fashion Week was (as far as I am concerned) incredibly chic. In contrast to other stars (more to follow on their outfits), Hailey’s YSL black dress hit the right note when it came to being stylish but ‘sexy’ as it was long-sleeved and completely covered up at the front, whereas a large cut-out on the back displayed her back muscles.

Hailey Bieber wowed in a YSL dress at their fashion show, which took place at Paris Fashion Week. Photograph by Getty

It wasn’t only Hailey Bieber’s dress that worked so well. Her chocolate bob looked glossy and her make-up was on point. Vogue reported that “The open-back gown is fast becoming Bieber’s signature red carpet dress.” The article goes on to say that “At the 2019 Met Gala (for the Camp theme), Bieber also turned heads in a pink Alexander Wang maxi gown that was backless and complete with an exposed thong, no less.”

Hailey Bieber wasn’t the only star looking incredibly glamorous at the YSL show. Although I am not normally a fan of the braless look, if anyone can carry it off, it has to be supermodel Kate Moss.

The 49-year-old chose a black blazer, matching satin skirt and short-sleeved white satin top. My only criticism of the look was the brown pointed-toe heels she chose, which I felt failed to enhance the outfit.

Another of my favourite celebrity looks at the YSL show was the mini polka dot dress chosen by actress Zoe Kravitz. I also thought Austin Butler looked very suave in a suit and coat from Saint Laurent's fall 2023 menswear collection.

Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler looked suitably chic at the YSL show. Photographs by Getty

W magazine described Austin Butler’s look as “though he was ready to audition for a particularly chic reboot of Dick Tracy at a moment’s notice. Still, one particular detail affirmed that we are still, in fact, in the year 2023: Butler wore no shirt underneath his suit jacket recurring recent style of dress for Hollywood’s heartthrob class.”

One star who resisted the temptation to show off her underwear and by turn looked incredibly stylish was Jennifer Lawrence who chose a fitted white shirt and long black skirt, which resulted in a very chic overall look.

Who were the worst-dressed stars at the YSL show?

Madonna’s children Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie attended the YSL show at Paris Fashion Week together. Although Lourdes Leon’s dress was marginally better than some of her previous looks, it is Rocco Ritchie’s style that unfortunately just didn’t work.

Rocco Ritchie, the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, opted for a ‘dressing style’ black coat that unfortunately reminded me of Uncle Fester from the Addams family. Hollywood A-lister Demi Moore, who nine times out of ten normally nails her look, didn’t hit the fashion mark on this occasion. Her shoes, hair and sunglasses all looked chic, but did we really need to see her underwear?

Yes, I know the ‘underwear’ fashion look is a trend, but it is one that I am most definitely not a fan of. Model Amber Valletta also opted for a sheer dress with no bra, and it most certainly was a style miss.

Sex Education star Emma Mackey’s outfit for the YSL show also didn’t work for me. The black boots, skirt and jacket all looked chic, but the sheer top (and no bra) was far from elegant. Another no from me!

The sheer look may be on trend, but I feel that Charlize Theron and Emma Mackey's looks just didn't work. Photographs by Getty