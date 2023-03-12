Austin Butler won the award for best actor at the Golden Globes 2023 after his portrayal of rock and roll music icon Elvis Presley

Brendan Fraser has been wowing audiences with his groundbreaking, comeback performance in The Whale. The actor disappeared from Hollywood for many years, and has now made sure that the critics are sitting up and taking note of his performance.

He is currently favourite to take home the Best Actor statuette on 12 March, with odds of 5/7 currently. However, an inspired performance by Austin Butler in Elvis could swipe the accolade out from under his feet after picking up a confident run with some awards - Butler currently trails Fraser at 6/4.

The popular 2022 film looks back at the life of music icon Elvis and details his rise and fall, whilst also documenting the ‘King’s’ relationship with controversial manager Tom Parker.

Butler won the award for best actor at the Golden Globes and thanked the cast and crew of the film in his speech. The young actor arrived on stage with his supermodel girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

Butler is quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising young actors around but what did he say during his acceptance speech and who is Kaia Gerber? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Austin Butler?

Austin Butler is an American actor who was born in Anaheim, California. He is best known for the critically acclaimed portrayal of Elvis Presley in the musical biopic Elvis.

Butler landed his first regular role as an actor at the age of 14 and featured as a supporting character in the Nickelodeon TV show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

Austin Butler won the award for best actor at the Golden Globes 2023. (Getty Images)

Butler soon established himself as a prominent teenage actor and he went on to star in Hannah Montana alongside Miley Cyrus while also featuring in Nickelodeon shows such as Zoey 101 and iCarly.

The 31-year-old has recently featured in films such as The Dead Don’t Lie, The Intruders and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

What did Austin Butler say during his Golden Globe speech?

Austin Butler thanked the cast and crew of the film Elvis as he walked on stage to receive his award, the young actor said: “I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honour. I also want to say to my fellow nominees, you have turned in the most beautiful, profound work and I am so honoured and proud to be listed among you.”

Butler went on to thank fellow lead actor Tom Hanks who portrayed the role of colonel Tom Parker.

Butler said: “The greatest dance partner I could ever ask for, Mr Tom Hanks.”

The award winning actor also paid tribute to Elvis himself and his family members for their support.

Butler added: “I just feel so endlessly grateful to them that they provided the space for me to somehow try to capture the essence of this man that meant so much to them and that they love so much. Lastly Elvis you were an icon and a rebel. And I love you so much.”

Who is Kaia Gerber?

Austin Butler was accompanied to the Golden Globe’s red carpet by his girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

Gerber is an American actress and supermodel. She is the daughter of well known model actress and TV personality Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

Gerber made her runway debut for Raf Simons in 2017 and has gone on to work for a number of well renowned fashion labels such as Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Prada, Chanel, Max Mara, Versace and many more.

The 21-year-old has amassed over 8.9 million followers on Instagram where she promotes clothes for a series of high end brands.