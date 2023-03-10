Everything Everywhere All At Once leads nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards, with The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet On The Western front also picking up multiple nominations

The Hollywood excitement is high - we officially have our Oscars Class of 2023 after nominations were announced. The announcement was made live from Los Angeles, where the coveted ceremony will take place.

Multiverse comedy drama Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the list with 11 nominations. Other films hoping for Oscars glory includes The Banshees of Inisherin, All Quiet On The Western Front and Top Gun: Maverick, with all films picking up multiple nominations each.

There is also excitement in the acting categories. The 2023 ceremony will see the highest ever number of Asian nominees, with Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Wan and Hong Chau all picking up nominations.

But who are the frontrunners to pick up an award on the night? Here’s everything you need to know.

What film is favourite to win Best Picture at the Oscars 2023?

Ten films were nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Award ceremony. Those films were Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, The Fabelmans, All Quiet On The Western Front, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Avatar: The Way of Water and Tár.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has has an incredibly strong award season run so far, with oddsmakers predicting that the film will continue in its success and cinch the statue for Best Film. The film, which recently won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy as well as picking awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards, currently has odds of 1/10 according to aggregator website Oddschecker.

However, it faces tough competition in the category. The Banshees of Inisherin has picked up some steam throughout the award season, while German-language flick All Quiet On The Western Front caused an upset by scooping the top award at the BAFTAs.

Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are seen to be the most reliable predictor of the Oscar winners. Everything Everywhere All At Once took home the Best Picture at the ceremony earlier this month.

Who is favourite to win Best Actress at the Oscars 2023?

Best Actress is arguably one of the closest to call this year, with Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett both flitting from favourite to second-favourite to take home the famous statue. Both actresses have picked up the Best Actress award as multiple award ceremonies for their performances in Everything Everywhere All At One and Tár respectively.

However, Yeoh is currently pipping Blanchett in the odds after picking up the award at the Independent Spirit Awards. Her odds sit at 24/23, but Blanchett isn’t far behind with odds of 6/4.

Other nominees in the category include Ana De Armas for Blonde, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans and Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie.

While nominees such as Andrea Riseborough may be have an outside chance of winning, the excitement of the category will continue into the evening of the ceremony. But who will it be - Michelle or Cate?

Who is favourite to win Best Actor at the Oscars 2023?

Brendan Fraser has been wowing audiences with his groundbreaking, comeback performance in The Whale. The actor disappeared from Hollywood for many years, and has now made sure that the critics are sitting up and taking note of his performance.

He is currently favourite to take home the Best Actor statuette on 12 March, with odds of 8/11 currently. However, an inspired performance by Austin Butler in Elvis could swipe the accolade out from under his feet after picking up a confident run with some awards - Butler currently trails Fraser at 11/8.