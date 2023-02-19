For the curious.
Oscars 2023 nominations: full list of Academy Award nominees including Top Gun: Maverick and The Fabelmans

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams presented the announcement of all the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards live from Beverly Hills, California

By Steven Ross
2 minutes ago

Oscar-winner Riz Ahmed and M3GAN producer and star Allison Williams presented the announcement of all 23 nominees for the 95th Academy Awards live from Beverly Hills, California this afternoon, UK time. Among the big contenders going into the Oscars ceremony in March are Everything Everywhere All at Once (11 nominations), The Banshees of Inisherin, (10 ), All Quiet on the Western Front (9), and The Fabelmans (9).

Ahmed and Williams made their way through the announcement almost without a hitch - but when Ahmed got to listing the nominees for Animated Short Film, he struggled to hold back his laughter - as did the live audience. Williams tactfully added ‘no comment’ before continuing with the announcement. See below for the full list of this year’s Academy Award nominees.

Oscars 2023 nominees

Best Picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Avatar: The Way of the Water
  • Tár
  • Elvis
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • The Fabelmans

Best Director

  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field - Tár
  • Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár
  • Ana de Armas - Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams - The Fablemans
  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams

Actor in a Leading Role 

  • Austin Butler - Elvis
  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale
  • Paul Mescal - Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy - Living

Actor in a Supporting Role 

  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Angela Basset - Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau - The Whale
  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Insherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once

International Feature Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
  • Argentina, 198 - Argentina
  • Close - Belgium
  • EO - Poland
  • The Quiet Girl - Ireland
All Quiet on the Western Front has been nominated for both Best Film and Best International Feature Film

Animated Feature Film 

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Animated Short Film 

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Costume Design 

  • Babylon - Mary Zophres
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
  • Elvis - Catherine Martin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once - Shirley Kurata
  • Mrs Harris Goes To Paris - Jenny Beavan

Live Action Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Makeup and Hairstyling 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Original Score 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
  • Babylon - Justin Hurwitz
  • The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux
  • The Fabelmans - John Williams

Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Adapted Screenplay

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking
It's unusal for a film released in the first half of the year to be a favourite for the next year's Oscars, but Everything Everywhere All at Once - released in the UK back in May - is bucking that trend, with odds of 6/4 making it second favourite. The absurdist comedy-drama film uses the concept of a multiverse to dazzling - and sometimes confusing - effect, with stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis both tipped for acting awards.

Original Screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin - written by Martin McDonagh
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once - written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
  • The Fabelmans - written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
  • Tar - written by Todd Field
  • Triangle of Sadness - written by Ruben Ostlund

Cinematography 

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Documentary Feature Film 

  • All that Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made Of Splinters
  • Navalny

Documentary Short Film 

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Film Editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Original Song 

  • Applause - Tell It like a Woman
  • Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu - RRR
  • This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production Design 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick
OscarsRiz AhmedNominations