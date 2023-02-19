Oscar-winner Riz Ahmed and M3GAN producer and star Allison Williams presented the announcement of all 23 nominees for the 95th Academy Awards live from Beverly Hills, California this afternoon, UK time. Among the big contenders going into the Oscars ceremony in March are Everything Everywhere All at Once (11 nominations), The Banshees of Inisherin, (10 ), All Quiet on the Western Front (9), and The Fabelmans (9).