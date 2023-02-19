Oscar-winner Riz Ahmed and M3GAN producer and star Allison Williams presented the announcement of all 23 nominees for the 95th Academy Awards live from Beverly Hills, California this afternoon, UK time. Among the big contenders going into the Oscars ceremony in March are Everything Everywhere All at Once (11 nominations), The Banshees of Inisherin, (10 ), All Quiet on the Western Front (9), and The Fabelmans (9).
Ahmed and Williams made their way through the announcement almost without a hitch - but when Ahmed got to listing the nominees for Animated Short Film, he struggled to hold back his laughter - as did the live audience. Williams tactfully added ‘no comment’ before continuing with the announcement. See below for the full list of this year’s Academy Award nominees.
Oscars 2023 nominees
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- Tár
- Elvis
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Fabelmans
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fablemans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Basset - Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Insherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once
International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
- Argentina, 198 - Argentina
- Close - Belgium
- EO - Poland
- The Quiet Girl - Ireland
Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Costume Design
- Babylon - Mary Zophres
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
- Elvis - Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once - Shirley Kurata
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris - Jenny Beavan
Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon - Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux
- The Fabelmans - John Williams
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin - written by Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once - written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans - written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- Tar - written by Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness - written by Ruben Ostlund
Cinematography
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Documentary Feature Film
- All that Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made Of Splinters
- Navalny
Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Original Song
- Applause - Tell It like a Woman
- Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu - RRR
- This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick