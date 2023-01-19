All Quiet on the Western Front leads the Bafta Film nominees with 14 nods, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell and Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh presente the Bafta Awards 2023 nominees live from London today (19 January). The longlists were cut down, giving the final list of nominees going into the awards ceremony next month.

Netflix’s German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front led the pack, with 14 nominations across all of the categories. This was followed by The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, which both picked up 10 nominations.

Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis followed with nine, and Tár, an epic drama starring Cate Blanchett, received five. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from London’s Southbank Centre on Sunday 19 February from 7pm.

The Baftas will be the latest major stop in awards season, following the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, and preceeding the Oscars which will be held in March. The final list of Oscar nominees will be revealed on Tuesday 24 January.

What are the 2023 Bafta film nominees?

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

This epic war film follows a young German soldier as he deals with the distress of the western front during World War II.

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre - Blue Jean

Marie Lidén - Electric Malady

Katy Brand - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy - Rebellion

Director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Leading Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Leading Actress

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Banshees of Inisherin, written by Martin McDonagh. Film 4 Productions, Blue Print Pictures, TSG Entertainment

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward - Empire of Light

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Casting

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

Best Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Best Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Best Make Up and Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Everything Everywhere All At Once was a surprise break out film of 2022 - prompting a spike in search traffic.

Best Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Best Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

