Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell and Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh presente the Bafta Awards 2023 nominees live from London today (19 January). The longlists were cut down, giving the final list of nominees going into the awards ceremony next month.
Netflix’s German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front led the pack, with 14 nominations across all of the categories. This was followed by The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, which both picked up 10 nominations.
Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis followed with nine, and Tár, an epic drama starring Cate Blanchett, received five. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live from London’s Southbank Centre on Sunday 19 February from 7pm.
The Baftas will be the latest major stop in awards season, following the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, and preceeding the Oscars which will be held in March. The final list of Oscar nominees will be revealed on Tuesday 24 January.
What are the 2023 Bafta film nominees?
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Original Screenplay
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Film Not in the English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
- Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre - Blue Jean
- Marie Lidén - Electric Malady
- Katy Brand - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Maia Kenworthy - Rebellion
Director
- Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Leading Actor
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Leading Actress
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Viola Davis - The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler - Till
- Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt - Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward - Empire of Light
Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
Best Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Casting
- Aftersun – Lucy Pardee
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär
- Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn
- Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend
- The Batman – Greig Fraser
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
- Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda
Best Editing
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen
- Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper
- Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
- The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
- Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Best Costume Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl
- Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Best Make Up and Hair
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
- Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
- The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
- Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
- Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
- Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Best Special Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
- The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
- Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
Best Short Animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
British Short Film
- The Ballad of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim