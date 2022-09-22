FIFA 23 will be released on Friday 30 September

The release of FIFA 23 is just around the corner with football fans eagerly anticipating the return of the most popular football video game in the world.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who is Ted Lasso and what rating will AFC Richmond have on the new FIFA?

A number of characters from the Ted Lasso cast are expected to feature in FIFA 23 (Getty Images)

Who is Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso has been one of Apple TV’s biggest success stories since it first launched the series in 2020.

The comedy drama series follows the story of American college football coach Ted Lasso who is played by Jason Sudeikis. Lasso heads to London to manage the fictional football team AFC Richmond who are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League.

When Lasso arrives in London he lacks knowledge of the English Football League and is faced with the tricky task of trying to win over the sceptical English media and a disgruntled fan base.

Ted Lasso has enjoyed critical acclaim since its release and the show has captured the admiration of audiences from around the world. The comedy series won four Emmys at the 2022 award show, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series which was claimed by Sudeikis.

Which characters from Ted Lasso will be included in FIFA 23?

EA Sports have confirmed that several players from AFC Richmond will be incorporated into the new game alongside their moustached manager Ted Lasso. This will include well known characters such as the captain Roy Kent, star striker Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and a host of other players.

AFC Richmond’s home stadium Nelson Road, the kit and the club badge will also feature in the game.

Sudeikis welcomed the collaboration between the programme that he had co-written and the long running football series. Sudeikis said: “Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks.

“We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favourite AFC Richmond characters.”

Which game modes will feature Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond?

AFC Richmond will appear by default under the Rest of the World category and fans of the game have the option to put them into career mode, kick off and online matches.

Players have the option to join AFC Richmond as a player or to become manager of the fictional football club.

What rating will AFC Richmond have in FIFA 23?

EA Sports are yet to confirm the ratings of the AFC Richmond team in Fifa 23. However, we can expect the ratings for the team and its players to be fairly impressive.

Star striker Jamie Tartt is known for his prolific goalscoring record and is expected to have a rating in the high 80s. He is also known for his excellent pace and could be a real asset in the attack.