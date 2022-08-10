Alan Shearer and Ian Wright will continue as Match of the Day pundits for the upcoming Premier League season

The 2022/23 Premier League season is officially underway, with Manchester City looking to retain the title.

Away from the pitch and in the studio, the BBC will be at the forefront of the action, with Football Focus, Final Score and Match of the Day.

The on-air TV football team will provide build up, analysis and highlights of all the season’s biggest talking points from the title race to the relegation battle - and everything in between.

Here we take a look at all the presenters, pundits and commentators you can expect to hear from during the 31st Premier League season.

Gary Lineker has hosted Match of the Day since 1999 (Getty Images)

Who will host Football Focus during the 2022/23 season?

Alex Scott will continue to host Football Focus in the 2022/23 season.

The former England international, became the first permanent female host of Football Focus at the start of the 2021/22 season, replacing Dan Walker after 12 years at the helm.

Since her retirement from football in 2018, Scott has enjoyed an incredibly successful career in the media, becoming the first female pundit at the World Cup in 2018 and in the same year becoming the first female pundit on Sky Sports.

She has also co-hosted The One Show and Sports Relief.

Who will be the pundits on Football Focus during the 2022/23 season?

We can expect to see some familiar faces in the Football Focus studio with the likes of Jermaine Jenas, Dion Dublin, Martin Keown and Michah Richards all expected to feature on the show during the course of the campaign.

One person who won’t be joining them this season is Mark Lawrenson - a staple of Football Focus in years gone by - who has confirmed he will not be returning as a pundit this campaign.

The former Liverpool and Preston North End footballer has been a member of the punditry team on Football Focus since 1997. However, he announced at the end of the 2021/22 season that he planned to retire from the show.

Who will host Final Score during the 2022/23 season?

Jason Mohammad will be the host of Final Score this season.

Mohammed replaced Gabby Logan in 2013 and has been a regular fixture on Saturday afternoons since then.

The stand in presenters include Eilidh Barbour, Kelly Somers and Will Perry.

Who will be the pundits for Final Score during the 2022/23 season?

Jason Mohammad was joined in the studio last season by the likes of Dion Dublin, Martin Keown, Ashley Williams, Leon Osman, Jermain Beckford, Fara Williams and Stephen Warnock. It is expected that the majority of these guests will make a return during the 2022/23 season.

However, Garth Crooks will not be returning to Final Score during the upcoming season. The former Tottenham striker has announced that he will be leaving Final Score as he plans to retire from punditry. Crooks has been a regular pundit for the BBC since 1992 and has played a key part in the success of Final Score.

Who will be the host of Match of the Day during the 2022/23 season?

Gary Lineker is back for another year at Match of the Day.

The former Leicester City and Barcelona striker has presented the BBC’s flagship Premier League highlight show since 1999 and has established himself as one of the most well known presenters in the country.

Lineker signed a contract extension with the BBC in 2020, which will see him continue to host the show until 2025.

Sunday evening highlights will be covered by Mark Chapman on Match of the Day 2. Chapman has been the main host of the show since 2013 when he replaced Colin Murray.

Who will be the pundits for Match of the Day during the 2022/23 season?

The Match of the Day team will feature Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer and former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright.

They will be joined by a number of experienced pundits during the season. Here is a full list of pundits that are expected to feature on Match of the Day:

Micah Richards

Dion Dublin

Danny Murphy

Jermaine Jenas

Kevin Kilbane

Ashley Williams

Fara Williams

Joleon Lescott

Martin Keown

Rio Ferdinand

Karen Carney

Micah Richards, Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker will all be a part of the Match of the Day team this season. (Getty Images)

Who will be the commentators for Match of the Day during the 2022/23 season?

Here is a full list of commentators that will appear on Match of the Day during the Premier League campaign.