Amazon Prime football: who could be the hosts, pundits, commentators for 2022/23 Premier League season

Amazon Prime have been given the green light to host a number of exciting fixtures in the 2022/23 Premier League

By Kurtis Leyland
Friday, 5th August 2022, 3:38 pm

Football will return to Amazon Prime once again this season.

The streaming giant will feature 20 Premier League matches from the 2022/23 season.

Amazon Prime have confirmed the fixtures that they will be covering in the coming campaign, including matches in October and on Boxing Day.

The Premier League returns today (Friday 5 August) with Arsenal and Crystal Palace being the first fixture.

Amazon Prime first emerged on the Premier League scene in 2018, by joining Sky Sports and BT Sports as official right holders for three seasons.

In May 2021 they renewed their deal to show 20 games a season until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Here we will take a look at all the presenters, pundits and commentators that will feature on Amazon Prime this season and all the fixtures you need to watch out for.

Gabby Logan was the host of Amazon Prime’s football coverage during the 2021/22 Premier League campaign (getty images)

Who could be the presenters for Amazon Prime football during the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Amazon Prime haven’t yet revealed their presenters for the upcoming Premier League season.

However, last season Gabby Logan,Eilidh Barbour, Steve Bower and Jim Rosenthal made up the presenting team for the 2021/22 campaign.

Who could be the pundits for Amazon Prime during the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Amazon Prime haven’t yet revealed their punditry team for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign but it’s expected that they will once again assemble an all-star cast with some of the biggest names and personalities in English football.

Here is a list of some of the pundits that were involved in the studio during the 2021/22 season:

  • Alan Shearer
  • Thierry Henry
  • Patrice Evra
  • Michael Owen
  • Leon Osman
  • Steve McManaman
  • Roberto Martinez
  • Owen Hargreaves
  • Nigel De Jong
  • Glenn Hoddle
  • John Barnes
  • Emma Hayes
Alan Shearer featured on Amazon Prime’s coverage of the Premier League last season (Getty Images)

Who could be the commentators for the Premier League during the 2022/23 season?

Amazon Prime is yet to confirm the commentators for the 2022/23 season.

Here is a list of commentators that were involved in last season’s coverage:

Commentators

  • Adam Summerton
  • Clive Tyldesly
  • Connor McNamara
  • Guy Mowbray
  • Ian Darke
  • Jim Proudfoot
  • Jon Champion
  • Peter Drury
  • Robyn Cowen
  • Steve Wilson

Co- commentators

  • Ally McCoist
  • Andy Townsend
  • Craig Burley
  • Glenn Hoddle
  • Lucy Ward
  • Matt Upson
  • Nigel Spackman
  • Owen Hargreaves

How many fixtures will be televised on Amazon Prime during the 2022/23 season?

The online broadcaster has confirmed that there will be 20 live fixtures shown exclusively on Prime Video. These will include:

Tuesday October 18 2022

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Brentford vs Chelsea

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Leeds United

Wednesday October 19 2022

Liverpool vs West Ham United

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United vs Everton

Monday 26 December

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Everton vs Wolverampton Wanderers

Leeds United vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Newcastle United

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier LeagueAmazon Prime Video