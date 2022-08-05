The streaming giant will feature 20 Premier League matches from the 2022/23 season.
Amazon Prime have confirmed the fixtures that they will be covering in the coming campaign, including matches in October and on Boxing Day.
The Premier League returns today (Friday 5 August) with Arsenal and Crystal Palace being the first fixture.
Amazon Prime first emerged on the Premier League scene in 2018, by joining Sky Sports and BT Sports as official right holders for three seasons.
In May 2021 they renewed their deal to show 20 games a season until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.
Here we will take a look at all the presenters, pundits and commentators that will feature on Amazon Prime this season and all the fixtures you need to watch out for.
Who could be the presenters for Amazon Prime football during the 2022/23 Premier League season?
Amazon Prime haven’t yet revealed their presenters for the upcoming Premier League season.
However, last season Gabby Logan,Eilidh Barbour, Steve Bower and Jim Rosenthal made up the presenting team for the 2021/22 campaign.
Who could be the pundits for Amazon Prime during the 2022/23 Premier League season?
Amazon Prime haven’t yet revealed their punditry team for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign but it’s expected that they will once again assemble an all-star cast with some of the biggest names and personalities in English football.
Here is a list of some of the pundits that were involved in the studio during the 2021/22 season:
- Alan Shearer
- Thierry Henry
- Patrice Evra
- Michael Owen
- Leon Osman
- Steve McManaman
- Roberto Martinez
- Owen Hargreaves
- Nigel De Jong
- Glenn Hoddle
- John Barnes
- Emma Hayes
Who could be the commentators for the Premier League during the 2022/23 season?
Amazon Prime is yet to confirm the commentators for the 2022/23 season.
Here is a list of commentators that were involved in last season’s coverage:
Commentators
- Adam Summerton
- Clive Tyldesly
- Connor McNamara
- Guy Mowbray
- Ian Darke
- Jim Proudfoot
- Jon Champion
- Peter Drury
- Robyn Cowen
- Steve Wilson
Co- commentators
- Ally McCoist
- Andy Townsend
- Craig Burley
- Glenn Hoddle
- Lucy Ward
- Matt Upson
- Nigel Spackman
- Owen Hargreaves
How many fixtures will be televised on Amazon Prime during the 2022/23 season?
The online broadcaster has confirmed that there will be 20 live fixtures shown exclusively on Prime Video. These will include:
Tuesday October 18 2022
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Brentford vs Chelsea
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Leicester City vs Leeds United
Wednesday October 19 2022
Liverpool vs West Ham United
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United vs Everton
Monday 26 December
Arsenal vs West Ham United
Aston Villa vs Liverpool
Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
Everton vs Wolverampton Wanderers
Leeds United vs Manchester City
Leicester City vs Newcastle United
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion