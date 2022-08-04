Here is where NationalWorld thinks Liverpool, Manchester City and Leeeds United will all finish this 2022/23 season

The 2022/23 Premier League season is just days away and after such an intense battle that was seen last year, all eyes will be back on the pitch to see who will come close to lifting that trophy once again.

While Liverpool had been hoping for the famous quadruple, Manchester City held off to win the title by just one point.

However, after such a busy transfer window for many of the league’s top clubs, it’s all possible that this upcoming season will see some new names fight it out for those magical top four spots.

It’s set to be a season unlike any other with the World Cup taking place half way through. Therefore, the question will be - who has the better squad that can survive both an unrelenting and passionate domestic league as well as the ferocity and tenacity of a World Cup?

Well, here is where NationalWorld will be placing their bets on this season’s top and bottom finishers...

Martyn Simpson: Manchester City to win

NationalWorld’s Martyn Simpson has placed City to take that top spot.

“No points for originality, but it’s hard to see past Man City.

“They’ve added depth in midfield with Kalvin Philips and the one thing you could have said was missing last season was an out and out goalscoring number 9 and they’ve gone out and signed one of the best, if not the best in Erling Haaland.”

Following on from City, Simpson has placed Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in those three prestigious spots at the top of the league.

“Assuming Manchester City and Liverpool are taking the first two spots, I think it could be any four of Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal and Man U.”

Haaland may well be the answer for City’s success

However, Simpson argues that Chelsea have one of the best managers in Thomas Tuchel and he will guide them to the glorious Champions League competition once more.

At the other end of the table, Simpson has put Bournemouth, Fulham and Brentford.

“Bournemouth look most likely to finish bottom. I just don’t feel they’ve strengthened enough.”

“I think losing Christian Eriksen is going to be big for (Brentford). He was a big part of keeping them up in the latter half of last season.”

Molly Burke: Manchester City to win

Another opting for Manchester City is Molly Burke citing Erling Haaland as the key to their success:

“Erling Haaland will be the difference for them, I think he’ll get 20+ goals”.

Burke has then chosen Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal. “I’m saying Liverpool for second - Mane is a huge loss but Darwin Nunez will get enough goals.”

“Tottenham third for me, they’ve brought in some really good signings. I think Antonio Conte will be the difference in fighting in that bracket.”

Down at the bottom, Burke believes she will see Brighton and the two recently promoted sides of Fulham and Bournemouth, labelling the latter “championship standard”.

“(Brighton) have lost (Yves) Bissouma who I think is a key player and could still lose (Marc) Cucurella if he goes to City and they haven’t brought in anyone of note.”

“Fulham for me, they’ve gone up before and then come straight back down. I don’t think Mitrovic is Premier League level.”

Richie Boon: Manchester City to win

Similarly to his colleagues, Richie Boon has picked out City to lift that trophy once more: “No surprises, Manchester City. They’ve won four of the last five titles and they’re just a relentless force to be reckoned with.

To fill out those remaining top spots, Boon has omitted Chelsea claiming them to be all over the shop in the transfer window at the moment”.

Instead he has gone with Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal.

“Liverpool is a bit of an obvious one to put it simply, they’re just an absolute machine.

“Spurs, have had a great transfer season and they’ve kept Harry Kane. Antonio Conte has had a bit of time there now, he’s got the players he wants and has got them playing the way he wants.

Once again, Fulham and Bournemouth are out of luck according to NationalWorld.

“(Fulham) absolutely smashed it in the Championship last season, breaking all manner of records but we’ve been here before and I think history is going to repeat itself.”

“I also think Southampton. They ended last season pretty poorly winning one of their last 12 and a bit like Burnley last season, I think they overdue a relegation.”

Susanna Sealy: Liverpool to win

Meanwhile, Sealy has put Liverpool to win the title over the boys in blue. Manchester City may well try and focus more heavily on European football giving Liverpool the chance to swoop in.

Next on her predictions come Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United.

“With a new manager and a complete overhaul in their players, Manchester United will most definitely be desperate to return to European football.

“Spurs have added six new players to their first team squad already, including Ivan Perisic and after a turbulent adjustment period when Antonio Conte first came in, they are now likely to go from strength to strength.”

At the other end of the spectrum, Sealy expects to see Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

“Saints have received limited funding for this transfer season and have been unable to significantly boost their squad and similarly, Leeds have lost two of their most important playmakers in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.”

Jason Jones: Manchester City

Rounding out a near clean sweep for Manchester City, Jason Jones is also backing Pep Guardiola’s side to defend their Premier League title.

“For me, it’s got to be Manchester City”, he explains.

“They were formidable last season in winning the title, and I think they’ve only gone and strengthened since then.

“I think it would be a big, big task for anyone to catch them, and I don’t see anybody doing that.”

Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea round out his top four.

At the other end of the table, Jones is concerned for newly-promoted Bournemouth and Fulham, as well as 2020/21 strugglers Everton.

“I worry for Bournemouth”, he continues.

“I don’t necessarily see anything in them that makes me believe they’re going to kick on and have a really strong season.

“Same with Fulham, to be fair. They’re becoming a bit of a perennial yo-yo club at this stage, but I do just think that while they have made good signings, I ultimately worry about whether or not they’re really at that Premier League level, and I’m not massively convinced.

“I think the third spot will be Everton.