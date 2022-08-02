Marc Cucurella FIFA 22 rating and height amid Chelsea and Man City transfer news

Chelsea appear to have beaten Manchester City in the race to sign Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.

After a difficult start to the summer transfer window, Chelsea are finally nearing their third signing in Marc Cucurella.

The Blues have lost a number of defenders while Marcos Alonso could also be set to depart, paving the way for a new full-back to challenge Ben Chilwell this season.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With any potential move to Manchester City now looking dead in the water for Cucurella, Brighton are preparing to lose their 2021-22 Player of the Season for a hefty fee.

How much will Chelsea pay for Marc Cucurella?

Chelsea are reportedly willing to meet Brighton’s £50 million asking price for Cucurella and are now in advanced talks with the Spaniard.

Cucurella previously handed in a transfer request on Friday in a bud to push through a move to Man City, however Pep Guardiola’s team refused to pay the price tag they had set on his head.

City were eager to bring in a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko and had seen a £30m bid rejected for Cucurella, however they weren’t willing to add to their offer.

Chelsea’s £50m deal will be a significant increase on the £15m Brighton paid for the defender only last summer, though with four years on his contract left he was never going to go for cheap.

It is unclear how much Chelsea will pay Cucurella if he moves to Stamford Bridge, though it is believed that the 24-year-old currently earns around £50,000-a-week on the south coast.

FIFA 22 rating

Marc Cucurella currently has an 81 rating and 86 potential on FIFA 22 career mode.

His Ultimate Team card holds the stats: 79 pace, 80 dribbling, 67 shooting 73 defending, 78 passing, 74 physical - though his original also has him as a left midfielder.

He also has an 84 rated inform card, an 84 rated ‘Ones To Watch’ card and a 92 rated ‘Shapeshifter’ card.

How tall is he?

According to Transfermarkt, Marc Cucurella is 1.75m (5 ft 7).

This is smaller than Chelsea’s current left-backs in Alonso (6 ft 2) and Chilwell (5 ft 9).

Who could Man City sign instead?

With Man City seemingly out of the race for Cucurella, they have turned their attention elsewhere as they seek a replacement for Zinchenko.

According to The Athletic, Pep Guardiola’s side are now considering a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro.

The Portugal international claimed eight goal contributions in all competitions for Dortmund last season and also picked up a further ten assists in the Bundesliga during the 2020/21 campaign.

He has also earned over 50 international caps, where he plays alongside Man City defender Joao Cancelo.

The Premier League club had also been linked with Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa, who was reportedly available for around £21m this summer.