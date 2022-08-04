Here is all the TV and live stream information ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture between Everton and Chelsea.

Everton and Chelsea are set to return to Premier League action this weekend after a turbulent campaign last time out.

The Toffees will play their first competitive fixture since securing their top-flight status against Crystal Palace in May, while Frank Lampard will also prepare to face his former side.

Chelsea are in the middle of a transitioning period as they look to bring in new faces as a number of others depart.

They have so far made four new signings but are likely to look a little under prepared when they travel to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ahead of Everton vs Chelsea this weekend, we have all the info on how to watch the match on TV...

What time is Everton vs Chelsea kicking off?

Everton are set to host Chelsea on Saturday evening, with the kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm.

Goodison Park will play host to their Premier League opener and has sold out its 39,414 capacity for the clash.

What channel is Everton vs Chelsea on?

Everton vs Chelsea will be broadcast live on Sky Sports on Saturday.

Coverage will begin at 5pm until 8:30pm and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) and Sky Sports Premier League (channel 402).

Everton vs Chelsea live stream

Sky customers can stream the match online via SkyGo which can be accessed on a web browser or through the app, which is available to download through most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can purchase a NowTV pass which will allow them to stream the action.

NowTV offers a variety of membership options including one day passes.

Everton vs Chelsea early odds

Chelsea are currently the clear favourites at 3/5, while Frank Lampard is at 19/4 to beat his former team.

Meanwhile, a draw at Goodison Park is priced at 14/5.

Raheem Sterling is currently at 9/4 to score on his competitive debut.

Previous meetings

Everton last faced Chelsea in May, with their narrow 1-0 win playing a big part in avoiding relegation.

It was a second half goal by Richarlison that secured the three points for the Toffees to claim their first victory over the Blues since December 2020.

However, the Merseyside club have taken bragging rights in a majority of their previous matches, losing only twice in the last nine matches.

Premier League season 2022/23 opening weekend fixtures

The Premier League returns this weekend with a full card of fixtures that kicks off with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on Friday night.

Here is the rest of the weekend’s schedule:

Friday

Saturday

• Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm)

• Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3pm)

• Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (3pm)

• Tottenham v Southampton (3pm)

• Leeds United v Wolves (3pm)

• Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Sunday

• Leicester v Brentford (2pm)

• Manchester United v Brighton (2pm)