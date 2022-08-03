Victorious England Women players send message to the next Prime Minister

England players want more to follow in their footsteps.

England made history on Sunday night in front of a packed out Wembley Stadium.

The Lionesses won the Euros for the first time ever after a 2-1 win over Germany on a famous night in London.

Sarina Wiegman’s side took the lead early in the second-half thanks to Ella Toone’s clever chip, only for the visitors to level the game shortly after through Lina Magull.

The tense match went into extra-time but England were able to find a winner when Chloe Kelly bundled the ball home after a corner.

‘Looking to the future’....

The match will have inspired a whole generation of young girls to get into football.

England’s players have now sent an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, signed by all members of the squad.

In it, they say: “On Sunday evening history was made. The dreams of 23 women came true. England became European Champions for the first time in history.

“Throughout the Euros, we as a team spoke about our legacy and goal to inspire a nation. Many will think that this has already been achieved, but we see this as only the beginning.

“We are looking to the future. We want to create real change in this country and we are asking you, if you were to become Prime Minister on 5 September, to help us achieve that change.”

Football fever spread all over the country during this past month, with venues such as the Brentford Community Stadium in London and Bramall Lane in Sheffield attracting big crowds.

England's players celebrate during a victory party in Trafalgar Square in central London yesterday. Picture: Hollie Adams /AFP/Getty

The players are also now hoping that interest grows in the Women’s Super League.

The letter continues: “We were often stopped from playing, so we made our own teams, we travelled across the country and despite the odds, we just kept playing football.

“Women’s football has come a long way. But it still has a long way to go.”

Celebrations at the end of the game on Sunday night showed how much winning the trophy meant to all the England players, many of who have fought hard to get where they are now.

The letter added: “We have made incredible strides in the women’s game, but this generation of school girls deserve more.

“They deserve to play football at lunchtime, they deserve to play football in PE lessons and they deserve to believe they can one day play for England. We want their dreams to also come true.