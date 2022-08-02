Chelsea will be aiming for their fourth successive title in the Women’s Super League next season

The Lionesses became the first senior England side to win a trophy since 1966, after being crowned European Championship winners.

The triumph for the Women’s England team was watched by 87,192 fans at Wembley Stadium, an all time UEFA Tournament record.

The level of excitement for women’s football has reached an unprecedented level in England and many fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the Women’s Super League season.

All but three of the Lionesses play in England’s top domestic league, which has been known as the Women’s Super League since 2011. Here is everything you need to know about the 2022/23 season and how you can watch it.

Emma Hayes will be aiming for a fourth consecutive title with Chelsea (Getty Images)

When does the 2022/23 Women’s Super League start?

The 2022/23 season will begin on Friday 9 September 2022 and will run until Sunday 28 May 2023.

The start date is one week later then the previous campaign due to international fixtures being held the previous weekend.

Who will compete in the 2022/23 Women’s Super League?

Liverpool were confirmed as the 2021/22 FA Women’s Championship Champions and were promoted to the Women’s Super League for the first time in two seasons.

Birmingham were founding members of the inaugural Women’s Super League in 2011 but were relegated from the top flight for the first time in 20 years.

Here is a full list of the teams competing in the top flight:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea

Everton

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Reading

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Women’s Super League opening weekend fixtures 2022/23

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Everton vs Leicester

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Reading vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Who are the favourites to win the Women’s Super League 2022?

After three successive title defences, it is hard to look past Chelsea for the league title. While both Arsenal and Manchester City have made it difficult for them in recent seasons, Emma Hayes’s side have always had the edge over their opponents.

Chelsea have strengthened in the transfer window with the signings of Kadeisha Buchanan and Eve Persitt. They are also blessed with world class attacking prowess, with last year’s WSL top scorer Sam Kerr leading the line.

Arsenal have a talented squad featuring England’s Euroswinners Leah Williamson and Beth Mead and they will be looking to add to their silverware in this year’s campaign, having taken Chelsea to the last game of the season last year.

How to watch the Women’s Super League

The Women’s Super League will be televised across Sky Sports and the BBC. Matches not selected for live TV coverage will be available for fans to watch The FA Player.

Previous winners of the Women’s Super League

Four different teams have been Women’s Super League champions since the new league was formed in 2011. Over the past decade Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have won the title.

2011 - Arsenal

2012 - Arsenal

2013 - Liverpool

2014 - Liverpool

2015 - Chelsea

2016 - Manchester City

2017 - Chelsea

2017/2018 - Chelsea

2018/2019 - Arsenal

2019/2020 - Chelsea

2020/2021 - Chelsea

2021/2022 - Chelsea

Who do England’s Lionesses play for?

Leah Williamson helped England to victory in the European Championships (Getty Images)