The Lionesses became the first senior England side to win a trophy since 1966, after being crowned European Championship winners.
The triumph for the Women’s England team was watched by 87,192 fans at Wembley Stadium, an all time UEFA Tournament record.
The level of excitement for women’s football has reached an unprecedented level in England and many fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the Women’s Super League season.
All but three of the Lionesses play in England’s top domestic league, which has been known as the Women’s Super League since 2011. Here is everything you need to know about the 2022/23 season and how you can watch it.
When does the 2022/23 Women’s Super League start?
The 2022/23 season will begin on Friday 9 September 2022 and will run until Sunday 28 May 2023.
The start date is one week later then the previous campaign due to international fixtures being held the previous weekend.
Who will compete in the 2022/23 Women’s Super League?
Liverpool were confirmed as the 2021/22 FA Women’s Championship Champions and were promoted to the Women’s Super League for the first time in two seasons.
Birmingham were founding members of the inaugural Women’s Super League in 2011 but were relegated from the top flight for the first time in 20 years.
Here is a full list of the teams competing in the top flight:
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea
- Everton
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Reading
- Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham United
Women’s Super League opening weekend fixtures 2022/23
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa
- Chelsea vs West Ham United
- Everton vs Leicester
- Manchester City vs Arsenal
- Reading vs Liverpool
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Who are the favourites to win the Women’s Super League 2022?
After three successive title defences, it is hard to look past Chelsea for the league title. While both Arsenal and Manchester City have made it difficult for them in recent seasons, Emma Hayes’s side have always had the edge over their opponents.
Chelsea have strengthened in the transfer window with the signings of Kadeisha Buchanan and Eve Persitt. They are also blessed with world class attacking prowess, with last year’s WSL top scorer Sam Kerr leading the line.
Arsenal have a talented squad featuring England’s Euroswinners Leah Williamson and Beth Mead and they will be looking to add to their silverware in this year’s campaign, having taken Chelsea to the last game of the season last year.
How to watch the Women’s Super League
The Women’s Super League will be televised across Sky Sports and the BBC. Matches not selected for live TV coverage will be available for fans to watch The FA Player.
Previous winners of the Women’s Super League
Four different teams have been Women’s Super League champions since the new league was formed in 2011. Over the past decade Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have won the title.
- 2011 - Arsenal
- 2012 - Arsenal
- 2013 - Liverpool
- 2014 - Liverpool
- 2015 - Chelsea
- 2016 - Manchester City
- 2017 - Chelsea
- 2017/2018 - Chelsea
- 2018/2019 - Arsenal
- 2019/2020 - Chelsea
- 2020/2021 - Chelsea
- 2021/2022 - Chelsea
Who do England’s Lionesses play for?
- Ellie Roebuck - Manchester City
- Mary Earps - Manchester United
- Hannah Hampton - Aston Villa
- Lucy Bronze - Barcelona
- Rachel Daly - Houston Dash
- Millie Bright - Chelsea
- Alex Greenwood - Manchester City
- Lotte Wubben-Moy - Arsenal
- Demi Stokes - Manchester City
- Jess Carter - Chelsea
- Leah Williamson (Captain) - Arsenal
- Keira Walsh - Manchester City
- Jill Scott - Aston Villa
- Georgia Stanway - Bayern Munich
- Fran Kirby - Chelsea
- Lauren Hemp - Manchester City
- Ellen White - Manchester City
- Beth Mead - Arsenal
- Nikita Parris - Arsenal
- Alessia Russo - Manchester United
- Bethany England - Chelsea
- Ella Toone - Manchester United
- Chloe Kelly - Manchester City