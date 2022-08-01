The Women’s Euro 2022 final has broken the attendance record for men’s and women’s games

The Women’s Euro 2022 final between England and Germany has broken the record for the most attended match at any European Championship.

87,192 fans watched the Lionesses triumph in a 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (31 July), a turn-out which became the highest total recorded in both men’s and women’s editions of the tournament.

The record was previously held by a men’s game in 1964, when an audience of 79,115 watched the final between Spain and the Soviet Union at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

In terms of attendance at women’s football, the record was initially broken earlier on in this year’s tournament when 68,871 fans were in the stands at Old Trafford to watch England take on Austria in the 2022 opening match.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal as a record-breaking 87,192 fans cheered England on at Wembley Stadium

Last year’s men’s Euro final between England and Italy was attended by 67,000 spectators, when Wembley Stadium was operating at reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lionesses, led by manager Sarina Wiegman, have gripped the nation as they stormed to the final - a run which reached a thrilling climax this weekend when Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal during extra time.

Ella Toone scored the opening goal earlier in the match.

The team made history by securing the elusive trophy - as England Women have never before won a World Cup or Euros.

This victory also secured the first major tournament title for the country since 1966, when England Men beat West Germany 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup final.

But the records don’t stop there. The Guinness Book of World Records just announced that during this year’s tournament the Lionesses scored the most goals ever at a UEFA Women’s European Championships (22).

Golden Boot winner and Player of the Tournament winner Beth Mead also holds the record for the most goals scored at a UEFA Women’s European Championships by a single football player (6).