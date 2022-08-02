Gemma Owen and Luca Bish finished runners up in season 8 of Love Island

After eight weeks of drama, break ups, make ups and public votes, season eight of Love Island 2022 has come to an end with Ekin Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti winning the hearts of the nation to secure the £50k prize.

Love Island is renowned for turning ordinary people into millionaires over the course of eight weeks with the majority of contestants entering the villa with a regular job.

However, Gemma Owen, who is coupled up with Luca Bish, already lived a lavish lifestyle before entering the Love Island villa. She entered the show as the youngest ever contestant and despite missing out on the Love Island prize money she is expected to earn far more than £50k .

Gemma Owen has been with partner Luca Bish since week 1

Who is Gemma Owen?

Gemma Owen entered the Love Island villa during the first episode and became the youngest ever contestant on the show at 19-years-old.

She is the daughter of former footballer Michael Owen and she is an international dressage rider for Great Britain who could expect to earn an hourly rate of £136 before entering the Love Island villa.

She began her Love Island journey by coupling up with Liam Llewellyn but was later chosen by Davide in the first recoupling of the series. Since the first week of the series Gemma has been coupled up with fishmonger Luca Bish who was also amongst the first batch of islanders to enter the villa.

Since the pair coupled up their journey has been mainly clear sailing. The pair remained together during a testing week in Casa Amor and went on to reach the Love Island final where they would finish as runners up in the public vote.

Former Newcastle striker Michael Owen pictured with his daughter Gemma Owen in 2005 (Getty Images)

Who is Gemma Owen’s father?

Gemma is the daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen.

Regarded as one of the most exciting strikers of his generation, Michael Owen was a graduate from the Liverpool academy and scored his first senior goal in the Premier League against Wimbledon in 1997 at the age of 17, becoming the club’s youngest ever goalscorer in the process.

A year later he would also burst on the scene for England by scoring an incredible solo goal against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup.

Michael Owen would go on to enjoy a glittering career at Liverpool where he would lift the UEFA Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup and the FA Charity Shield.

In the process he also won the Premier League golden boot in 1997/1998 and 1998/1999. His achievements for Liverpool and his clinical finishing in front of goal saw him win the Ballon d’Or in 2001, seeing off competition from Oliver Kahn and Raul.

Michael Owen left Liverpool to join Real Madrid in 2004 and struggled to recapture the same level of form in his later years during injury hit spells at Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City. Owen retired from football in 2013 and is the tenth highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 150 goals.

Since retiring he has worked as a pundit for BT Sport’s football team.

How much are the Owen’s worth?

Gemma’s father Michael Owen has a reported net worth of around £54 million, which he has amassed during his successful football career and in later ventures where he has invested in Manor House Stables.

Gemma Owen has had a wealthy upbringing and still lives at home with her family in North Wales in a house that is estimated to be valued at £4 million.

During the series, Gemma revealed to the nation that the family home kept around 12 horses and her horse is named Sirius Black.

During her time in Love Island, Gemma Owen has gained 1.2 million followers on Instagram and will be expected to gain a great deal of her income through collaborations and sponsorships with a host of different brands.