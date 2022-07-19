Luca Bish’s family have issued an apology for his behaviour towards partner Gemma Owen

Luca finally told Gemma that he loves her (Photo: ITV)

The family of a contestant on ITV’s Love Island have issued an apology after his behaviour on last night’s show outraged viewers.

Luca Bish, 23, from Brighton has been coupled up with Gemma Owen, 19, since day five of the series.

The couple have been doing seemingly well on the show, even both staying loyal during Casa Amor.

But just after the annual Casa Amor antics came the popular ‘movie night’.

During movie night, the islanders had to answer questions and the winning team (boys or girls) got to choose a movie clip to watch, based on names such as ‘Luca Who’s Talking’ and ‘Good Bill Hunting’.

Gemma and Luca went on their first date outside the villa. (Credit: ITV)

The Islanders have movie night

The clips were a montage of moments on the show that their fellow islanders might have missed - which means big secrets and nasty comments may be revealed.

Mad Movies, which aired on Sunday (17 July), showed two different clips which led Luca to believe that Casa Amor contestant Billy Brown was flirting with his partner, Gemma.

Gemma claimed that no lines were crossed with Billy, but Luca retaliated saying, "I’m not angry that you flirted. I’m angry that when I pulled you on the situation, you made me out to be an idiot."

Billy and Tasha shared their first non-challenge based kiss (Photo: ITV)

Fans of the show watched as Luca became furious over the clips, saying “Trust me when I say, if she wants to f****** play it down to me I will f****** explode" and adding "Just bring me a f****** bird in and watch. I can’t be with someone like that, I’m sorry."

Many fans were not impressed with the way Luca reacted, claiming Gemma did nothing wrong and that Luca was acting “scary”.

Since this episode, his family have taken to his Instagram account to apologise for his behaviour in the episode.

They wrote on his Instagram story: "I want to apologise on behalf of Luca for his insensitive reaction on last night’s episode. I know that when he watches it back, he will be embarrassed and deeply apologetic.

“We as his family don’t condone his behaviour last night, but we do understand he is in an intense environment where his emotions are heightened. Last night was not reflective of the boy we all know and love at home."

Luca Bish’s family make an apology for his behaviour on the show (Credit @lucabish Instagram)

His family continued by telling fans that they have turned off messages and comments to Luca’s instagram page as “threats and nasty comments totally overstep the mark” and as a family they believe it is something they “should not have to endure”.

Movie night also revealed that Luca spent a lot of time in Casa Amor egging the boys on, such as daring Andrew Le Page to kiss Coco Lodge despite being coupled up with Tasha Ghouri since day one of the series.

Coco and Andrew kiss on the terrace. (Credit: ITV)