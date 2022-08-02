After eight weeks in the villa, bombshells, break ups and make ups, challenges and brutal public votes, Love Island 2022 has come to an end

After eight long weeks in the villa with episodes every single night, Love Island 2022 has come to an end.

This is everything you need to know about the finale - and who was crowned the winner of season eight.

Declarations of love

As is Love Island tradition, the final couples took the last episode of the show to enjoy their summer ball in which each islander made their declaration of love for their partner.

Dami had to pause and compose himself before reading his vow to Indiyah, while she said they had gone from “from two heartbreakers to lovebirds” in reference to their troubles during Casa Amor week.

Gemma and Luca (Photo: ITV)

During Gemma’s vow to Luca, she professed her love for him and said she “can’t wait to start a new chapter”.

Ekin-Su then told Davide: “It’s been a hell of a ride for us. They say Rome wasn’t built in a day and so are we.

“I love being together. The Turkish Delight and the Italian Stallion. You are my soulmate.”

Ekin-Su and Davide (Photo: ITV)

During his speech, Davide told Ekin-Su “ti amo”, something he previously told the boys he would only say to the woman he wanted to marry.

In her declaration, Tasha, Love Island’s first deaf contestant, thanked Andrew for embracing her “superpower”.

She said: “Thank you for accepting me and loving my superpower. The fact that when I fall asleep and you take out my cochlear impact for me, that’s how I know you’re the one.

“So here’s to you and me, our future. I’m so mad about you and I love you.”

Tasha and Andrew (Photo: ITV)

Andrew said in his speech that they have “so many dreams to conquer” and that he can’t wait to see what they achieve next in the future.

He said: “My favourite thing and something we will do forever… our secret hand squeeze to let each other know we always have each other’s back.”

Third and fourth place

Following the results of the public vote, it was revealed that Tasha and Andrew had come in fourth place.

Chatting to host Laura Whitmore, Andrew said: “My goal was never to make it to the final, it was to find a girl like Tasha.”

Tasha added that their next step in their relationship in the outside world would be to move in together in London.

Indiyah and Dami (Phoot: ITV)

Indiyah and Dami came in third, leaving Ekin-Su and Davide and Gemma and Luca as the two potential winning couples.

Indiyah and Dami told Whitmore that “nothing can stop” their connection, and that they are “in a happy place now” following their bump in the road that was Casa Amor.

Who won Love Island?

Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022, beating out Luca and Gemma for the top spot.

It was announced that Ekin-Su and Davide were the winners of season 8 (Photo: ITV)

The Turkish actress and Italian business owner will share the prize money of £50,000, after ITV decided to scrap the “split or steal” segment of the show for the first time.

In previous seasons of the programme, after the winning couple was revealed, the two would be presented with an envelope each - one with £0 and the other with £50,000.

To prove whether they had entered into the villa for love or money, the person with the £50,000 would then choose if they wanted to steal the entire pot for themselves, or if they wanted to share it with their partner. No-one has ever chosen the steal option, which is probably why ITV have decided to drop the twist.

When is the reunion?

While that’s Love Island finished for now, that doesn’t mean we’re saying goodbye to the islanders quite yet - there’s the ever-dramatic reunion to look forward to now.

The reunion episode for Love Island season eight will air on ITV2 on Sunday 7 August, from 9pm to 10:30pm.

The reunion will see the islanders, including the bombshells and Casa Amor boys and girls, get together once again to chat about everything that happened throughout the season.

The episode will be hosted, as always, by Whitmore and will also see comedian Darren Harriot sharing his highlights from the past eight weeks.

If you’ve fallen behind in season eight of Love Island then do not panic - you can catch up on all episodes on the ITV Hub , as well as previous seasons of the show.

It’s free to watch Love Island on the ITV Hub, however you will have to watch ads.

If you want to opt for an ad free watching experience then you can always go for ITV Hub+ , which allows you to stream ITV content without adverts.