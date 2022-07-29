Adam Collard originally appeared in season 4 of the ITV show, alongside islanders like Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham, Wes Nelson and Alex George

Love Island 2022 is in its final days , and as we approach the final of the ITV dating show, couple Adam Collard and Paige Thorne , who recently went exclusive with each other, could be in the running to bag the £50k prize money.

While new fans of the show might not be familiar with Collard, those who have been watching for a while will know exactly who he is and why his sudden return to the villa was so shocking - and controversial.

This is what you need to know.

Who was Adam Collard with on Love Island in 2018?

Prior to entering the villa for the current season of Love Island, Collard was actually on the show a few years beforehand in 2018 - and he proved highly controversial during his time.

He made his first appearance on Love Island in the first episode of season four as a bombshell in a twist that allowed him to couple up with whichever girl he liked, despite them already being in couples.

Adam Collard originally appeared on season four of Love Island (Photo: ITV)

He quickly coupled up with islander Kendall Rae-Knight, however their relationship didn’t last very long, and he swiftly dumped her for Rosie Williams after she made her way into the villa the following week.

Collard and Williams stuck it out until the arrival of Zara McDermott saw Collard’s head get turned.

He ditched Williams for McDermott, however the pair were split up when she was abruptly dumped from the island.

Collard finally moved onto Darylle Sargeant during the boys week away at Casa Amor, however it was the end of the line for Collard and he was dumped from the villa shortly afterwards.

Adam Collard and Rosie Williams (Photo: ITV)

It was Collard’s treatment of Williams when he dumped her for McDermott that prompted domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid to issue a warning about his behaviour, stating that he had shown “clear warning signs” of “gaslighting and emotional abuse”.

When Williams attempted to call Collard out for his actions and for ignoring her, he suggested that Williams was actually just imagining things.

The Women’s Aid statement said: “On the latest series of Love Island, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour.

“In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory or events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of a pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.

His behaviour in season four caused a domestic abuse charity to put out a statement about gaslighting (Photo: ITV)

“Last night, Rosie called out Adam’s unacceptable behaviour on the show. We ask viewers to join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse - emotional as well as physical.

“It is only when we make a stand together against abuse in relationships that we will see attitudes change and an end to domestic abuse.”

What happened after Adam Collard left the villa?

After they both left the villa, Adam and Zara got back together on the outside and went on to have an eight month long relationship before they broke up.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott attend the National Television Awards held at the O2 Arena on January 22, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

In February 2019, Zara said: “I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways. I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him and our time spent together.

“I have tried so hard to be the best person I can possibly be and to make it work. Sometimes in life, you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be.”

Who else was in season 4 of Love Island?

The original lineup of islanders for the fourth season of Love Island were eventual winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Laura Anderson, Wes Nelson, Alex George, Samira Mighty, Eyal Booker, Hayley Hughes and Niall Aslam.

Aslam ended up leaving the show after only a week due to stress-induced psychosis. He later revealed to fans that he had previously been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome when he was 10-years-old.

In an Instagram video, Aslam said: “I came out and talked about my Asperger’s and I was diagnosed at 10-years-old, that was basically the reason I left Love Island.

Niall Aslam attends the ‘Dani Dyer X In The Style’ launch party on October 10, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

“But what actually happened to me, I ended up watching Love Island in a psychiatric hospital in London, the Nightingale Hospital to be exact.

“What I later found out is that I had stress-induced psychosis... Essentially what it is, you get so overwhelmed that you lose touch with reality.”

Mighty also voluntarily walked from the show on day 40 after her partner, Frankie Foster, was dumped from the villa.

Samira Mighty attends the “Death Drop” press night at Garrick Theatre on December 10, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

At the time, Mighty said: “You guys know that I’ve had a really tough couple of days here recently and I’ve been umming and ahhing about leaving.

“I’ve not had any connection in here with anyone and I had a little taste of that with Frankie and it’s gone abruptly and I think I’d always be thinking “What if”.

“I woke up this morning and I thought, it’s my time to go.”