At the age of 17, Coco Lodge claims she weighed just six stone due to an eating disorder that took over her life.

The Love Island contestant was obsessed with losing weight from her stomach which quickly turned into a dangerous eating disorder which saw the young woman only eating two egg whites and a protein shake a day.

Her parents threatened to send her to a facility to combat the disorder after her period stopped and hair began growing on her body in an attempt to keep her warm.

The reality TV star spent three hours a day in the gym until she hired a personal trainer who helped her to build muscle and learn about nutrition.

Who is Coco Lodge?

Love Island 2022 has been an explosive, drama filled season and Coco certainly helped to add some flavour to the show as one of the Casa Amour girls.

The bombshell caught the attention of Andrew Le Page who was previously enamoured with dancer Tasha Ghouri.

Controversy hit the villa when it came to light that Andrew and Coco had been intimate under the sheets.

The romance was not meant to be and Coco was dumped from the villa on Friday 15 July.

Coco is 27-years-old and lives in Surrey.

Before she entered the Love Island Villa, Coco worked as a graphic designer. She also previously worked as a shot girl in nightclubs.

Her time on Love Island has raised her social media following considerably and she now has 90.5K followers on Instagram.

Coco is reportedly single and is taking a break from dating after her turbulent journey in the Love Island Villa.

Her real name is Chloe not Coco, the latter is a pseudonym she adopted in 2017.

What did Coco say about her eating disorder?

Coco told Johnny Seifert of the Secure The Insecure Podcast: “I was six stone, my period had stopped, my skin had grown hair on it to try and keep me warm, my body was shutting down.”

Connections

Chloe Veitch

The reality TV star, 23, is best known for appearing on Too Hot to Handle. She is a model and influencer from Essex.

Prior to Love Island, Coco was already on the influencer train as she frequently takes trips around the world with famous faces.

One of her influencer connections is Chloe Veitch - the pair have been spotted together on a trip with Bicole O’Brien.

Laura Whitmore

Host of Love Island since 2020, TV personality, 37-years-old from Ireland.

This year Laura entered the villa for the infamous Casa Amour re-coupling in which Andrew Le Page decided to couple up with Coco.

The dramatic episode saw five new couples form but none of them lasted the test of time.

Laura Whitmore is the host of Love Island - the TV show that Coco appeared on.

Murad Merali

Youtuber and influencer from London - hosts The Murad Merali podcast.

Coco appeared on Murad’s podcast with fellow Love Island contestant Josh Le Grove on 21 July.

She emotionally spoke about the way she was treated by others while on the reality TV show and the torrent of abuse she received on social media when she returned home.

She told Murad that she wasn’t expecting the level of abuse about her appearance.

Personal life

Andrew Le Page

The 27-year-old Love Island 2022 contestant, from Guernsey, works in property in Dubai.

Coco and Andrew had a very messy journey in the Love Island Villa, their romance started off hot and heavy but it quickly turned sour as Casa Amour ended and Andrew’s first flame Tasha Ghouri.

Andrew kissed Coco and became an internet meme after he admitted that he kissed her breasts.

Davide Sanclimenti

The 27-year-old Love Island contestant is from Rome, Italy but currently lives in Manchester.

Davide shared a steamy kiss with Coco during a Casa Amor challenge, but she was left dissatisfied with the Italian’s lip locking technique.

The duo gave kissing a second go but ultimately Coco was more interested in Andrew Le Page.

Chyna Mills

The 23-year-old Love Island contestant, from Leeds, works as a youth support worker.

Both Chyna and Coco appeared as bombshells during the Casa Amor section of Love Island.