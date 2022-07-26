The 23-year-old made his comments in the kitchen during a conversation with fellow islanders Adam and Paige

Love Island contestant Luca Bish , who is coupled up with Gemma Owen , daughter of former professional footballer Michael Owen , took a shot at The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright and his relationship with actress Michelle Keegan ( Brassic , Our Girl) in Monday (25 July) night’s episode.

This is what you need to know.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What did Luca say about Mark Wright on Love Island?

Seemingly out of nowhere, Luca started a conversation with his fellow islanders on Monday (25 July) night’s episode of Love Island about whether or not Wright is good looking.

As he, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard stood in the kitchen, Luca asked: “Oi, Adam, would you say Mark Wright’s really good looking?”

When Adam replied that he thought Wright was “pretty good looking”, Luca said that he didn’t think he was “all that”.

Luca said that he thought Mark Wright was ‘punching’ in his relationship with wife Michelle Keegan (Photo: ITV)

Luca then added that he thought Wright was “punching big time” with his wife, Michelle Keegan.

Punching refers to when someone is dating someone better looking than them, so you would say that the less good looking person was “punching” with their partner.

The conversation between Luca, Paige and Adam then devolved into who was punching with whom in the villa, with Luca taking offence when Paige said she thought that he was punching with Gemma.

Has Mark Wright responded?

Wright made reference to Luca’s remarks with a tweet on Monday (25 July) night.

He wrote: “8:30am in Sydney… minding my own business (literally sleeping) Waking up like… What did I do? #luca”

Wright included a selfie of himself in bed looking a bit confused with the situation.

His followers were quick to reassure him in the replies to his tweet, with one person writing: “[Luca] is just jealous that you’re married to Michelle. I personally think you’re both brilliant [love heart emoji]”

Another replied: “Maybe he sees him and Gemma as the next you and Michelle [laughing emoji] not even close #Luca not even marginally close #Luca”

“I literally thought “Wow! What a cheek”. Ignore him… he’s envious!” wrote another.

How long have Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan been together?

Wright and Keegan have been dating since 2012, with the two tying the knot on 24 May 2015.

The pair first met on holiday in Dubai through their mutual friends, when Wright had risen to fame as a star on The Only Way is Essex and Keengan was starring in Coronation Street as Tina McIntyre.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright attend the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Their romance went public in 2013 when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Inside Soap Awards, posing for pictures together.

Wright popped the question nine months after they met when the pair returned to Dubai for a visit, and the pair got married in 2015 in Bury St Edmunds.

With their respective careers, Wright and Keegan have spent a fair amount of time on separate sides of the globe, however the couple have said that they make it work.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan attend the National Television Awards on January 25, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Speaking with You magazine last year, Keegan said: “Around the time of our wedding, I felt we lost control a little bit. We were in every newspaper and magazine every week.

“I was trying to make my way with new roles in different dramas and felt like I didn’t want to be talking about my private life any more, especially when a lot of what was reported about us was false.