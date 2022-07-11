The personal trainer originally appeared on season 4 of Love Island - and now he’s back for another go in a twist set to shock the villa

The current season of Love Island has cemented itself as one of the most dramatic seasons of the show - and things are only set to get even more chaotic as the teaser at the end of the most recent episode showed the return of season four star Adam Collard.

According to Adam, he’s heading back into the villa to “ruffle a few feathers”, however the reaction to ITV bringing the 26-year-old back on the show has been mixed considering how controversial his behaviour was in his original season.

Who is Adam Collard?

Adam is a personal trainer and gym director from Newcastle who caused absolute chaos as a bombshell in his season of the show from 2018.

He originally entered the villa on the first day of season four in a twist that allowed him to steal whichever girl he wanted from one of the boys - he swiftly coupled up with Kendall and, later on, just as swiftly dumped her for Rosie.

The 26-year-old has said that he’ll ‘ruffle a few feathers’ in the villa (Photo: ITV)

He then moved on to Zara and was coupled up with her until the two were forced to split when she was dumped from the island. His head was then turned in Casa Amor for Darylle, but they went their separate ways when he was dumped from the villa a few days later.

Adam was a highly controversial figure during his season of Love Island - at the time, domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid issued a warning about Adam and his treatment of Rosie after he dumped her for Zara, stating that he had shown “clear warning signs” of “gaslighting and emotional abuse”.

The statement said: “On the latest series of Love Island, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behaviour.

“In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory or events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of a pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.

Adam’s behaviour on his original season was highly controversial (Photo: ITV)

“Last night, Rosie called out Adam’s unacceptable behaviour on the show. We ask viewers to join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse - emotional as well as physical.

“It is only when we make a stand together against abuse in relationships that we will see attitudes change and an end to domestic abuse.”

What has his ex said about him going back on the show?

After they both left the villa, Adam and Zara got back together on the outside and went on to have an eight month long relationship before they broke up.

In February 2019, Zara said: “I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways. I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him and our time spent together.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott attend Kisstory On The Common 2018 at Streatham Common on July 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“I have tried so hard to be the best person I can possibly be and to make it work. Sometimes in life, you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be.”

Zara is currently in a relationship with Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, who she has been dating since 2019.

On social media, Sam posted a video reacting to the teaser clip of Adam re-entering the villa. He can be heard shouting: “Oh my god abs and pecks! Wow he’s jacked! Who is this guy? Who is this absolute animal? It’s your ex boyfriend! No way!”

He then turns the camera on to Zara who, looking very shocked, exclaims: “This is the best series ever!”

On Instagram, Zara also commented on a post on Love Island’s official page that introduced Adam as the newest bombshell in which she wrote: “You’re joking me [laughing emojis]”