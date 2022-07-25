The birth of the presenter’s second child comes shortly after his brother, Catholic priest Father Dermott Donnelly, passed away

Declan Donnelly, one half of the Geordie presenting duo Ant and Dec, has announced the birth of his second child with wife Ali Astall.

Making the announcement on social media, Donnelly described the arrival of their new baby as a “very welcome ray of light”.

Earlier this month, Donnelly’s brother, Father Dermott Donnelly, passed away at the age of 55 following a short illness.

When did his brother pass away?

Earlier this month, Donnelly’s brother, Fr Dermott, a Catholic priest, passed away on 8 July after suffering from a short illness. He was 55.

Shortly before his death, Fr Dermott celebrated his 30th anniversary of service to his parish and community, where he was best known for his work with young people and youth ministry.

The diocese of Hexham and Newcastle announced the news on Friday 8 July that the Catholic priest had died peacefully in hospital that afternoon following a short illness.

Father Dermott Donnelly, the Catholic priest brother of ITV star Declan Donnelly, who died aged 55 (Photo: PA/Owen Humphreys)

The statement from Hexham and Newcastle diocese said: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the death of Fr Dermott Donnelly, who died peacefully this afternoon in hospital.

“This has come as a great shock to all of us.

“Please pray for the repose of his soul and keep his family, especially his mother, in your prayers at this difficult time.”

Donnelly wrote on Twitter: “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon.

“We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated DD.”

How did he announce his second child - what’s the baby’s name?

While Donnelly himself doesn’t have Instagram, he shared the news of the arrival of his second child on the shared Ant and Dec social media accounts.

Posting a picture of the baby’s hand holding his finger on Instagram and Twitter, Donnelly wrote: “Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.

“He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x”

It’s thought that Donnelly’s new son’s middle name, Anthony, is a nod to his long time presenting partner Ant McPartlin, and Alphonsus is a nod to his father who passed away in 2011 from cancer.

A number of famous faces left messages of congratulations and well wishes under the Instagram post, including Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who wrote: “Delighted for you both! Congrats xx” with a red heart emoji.

Ali Astall and Declan Donnelly attend A Very British Affair Auction during London Fashion Week September 2019 at Claridge’s Hotel on September 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver added: “Congratulations to you all xxxxx”

Scarlett Moffatt commented: “Congratulations. Delightful for you all [love heart emoji] love the moffatts xx”

“That is wonderful news! Congratulations…. Sending love [love heart emojis],” Cat Deeley wrote.

Who is his wife Ali Astall?

Ali Astall is a talent manager who was born in Newcastle. Prior to her and Donnelly getting together, she was actually his manager for 11 years. It was in 2014 that they started dating.

Speaking of their relationship, Donnelly told the Daily Express in 2019: “I think we;ve always been attracted to each other but it has always been that thing of we work together.

“This is the first time we’ve given it a try. We always hung out.

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall attend the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“When she was single and I was single we’d go out for dinner on Valentine’s Day together.

“Last year we went out as a couple. It was a little strange because we’ve had a working relationship for so long.”

The two got married on 1 August 2015 at St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, Tyne and Wear, after getting engaged the previous year on 13 November 2014.

Donnelly and Astall’s wedding ceremony was conducted by Donnelly’s brother, Father Dermott Donnelly. McPartlin also served as Donnelly’s best man.

How many children do they have?

Following the birth of their son, Donnelly and Astall now have two children together.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Isla, on 1 September 2018.

At the time, Donnelly wrote on his and McPartlin’s shared social media: “Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clocl this morning.

“Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x”

In his and McPartlin’s joint book Once Upon a Tyne, which was released in 2020, Donnelly wrote about his experience of becoming a father.

TV presenters Ant and Dec and their wives Lisa Armstrong and Ali Astall arrive at Buckingham Palace, where the pair will be awarded OBEs by the Prince of Wales at an Investiture ceremony on January 27, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He said: “Becoming a dad has completely transformed me. At first, like all expectant parents, I didn’t truly understand how much it was going to change me.

“I just thought it was another little person coming to live in the house. It opened up a whole other side to me, a side I didn’t know existed.