Love Island bombshell Coco Lodge, claims her father was worried about how she was portrayed on the ITV show after she entered Casa Amour

Dumped Love Islander Coco Lodge has revealed that her dad contacted the show’s producers about how she was being portrayed.

He was concerned that it would have a damaging effect on her mental health.

The ITV2 show has attracted controversy over the years, with four people who were linked to the show having died by suicide.

There have been thousands of complaints to Ofcom about this year’s show over ‘misogynistic’ behaviour and ‘bullying claims.

Who is Coco Lodge?

The bombshell entered the show as a Casa Amour girl and quickly hit things off with Andrew Le Page, who was coupled with dancer Tasha Ghouri.

The controversy came when the pair shared a bed and had an intimate moment under the sheets, with Coco later revealing that it was "quite hard to hold back".

Ahead of the show, she set her sights on Davide Sanclimenti and locked lips with the Italian Stallion during a Casa Amour challenge.

She described herself as a "no-filter" type of person and admitted she often gets into trouble for speaking her mind.

"I’m the type of person who doesn’t hold back with what they say. I’m a no-filter kind of person. It gets me into a lot of trouble."

The 27-year-old was dumped from the villa on July 15 after coming bottom in the public vote.

The bombshell girls arrive at the original Love Island villa during Casa Amor mayhem: Mollie, Jazmine, Cheyanne, Coco, Chyna and Summer (ITV)

Coco Lodge is 27-years-old and is from Surrey.

Before her stint on Love Island, Coco worked as a graphic designer. She also previously worked as a shot girl in nightclubs and as a ring girl at boxing events.

Coco has said she is returning to one of her day jobs following her departure from Love Island.

Her Instagram following has risen to 90.9k since appearing on the show.

Coco is not her real name - it is in fact Chloe. She adopted the pseudonym back in 2017.

What has Coco said since leaving the villa?

Coco opened up about her experience on the show in a new interview with Fubarr Radio .

In the interview, she revealed that her dad was worried about how comments from trolls could damage her mental health.

She said: “When I was in the villa, apparently my dad called the producers and was like, ‘you need to show her full personality because what you’re showing is causing so much hate – you’re going to ruin my daughter’s mental health’."

The reality star recently thanked fans for their support in a post on Instagram, after she received hateful comments throughout her Love Island journey and upon her exit from the show.

In a post uploaded to Instagram, she said: “Coming out the villa I was greeted by a vile amount of nasty tweets and TikTok’s about my appearance.

“It was really damaging initially, but I will bounce back more resilient. I’ll never be good enough if I judge my self-worth on a stranger’s opinion.

“Thank you to everyone I’ve met and who has messaged me with kind empowering words and who was fighting these comments when I was in the villa and for those others this is your reminder to #bekind #selflovejourney.”

