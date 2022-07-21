Reports suggest a Love Island spin-off is in the works at ITV.

Love Island bosses are reportedly considering launching a Love Island spin-off aimed at middle-aged people with “normal” bodies.

The plans involve featuring people in their 40s and 50s who are looking for a new relationship - a big shift from the younger contestants currently featured in the hit ITV2 series.

Two seasons of Love Island are already planned for next year, including a return of the winter edition in South Africa.

What would the spin-off be called?

The working title of this spin-off is “Your Mum, my Dad” and is set to air sometime in 2023.

The show will entail people in their 40s and 50s who will go on a retreat and be “coupled up” behind the scenes by their children.

This move comes after recent fan criticism called for more diverse body types and the regulars on the series are “too young”.

What has been said about the show?

A source told The Sun: “Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down.

“This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime.

“And, let’s face it, they know their minds, will be capable of intelligent conversation and are likely to be much more adventurous — all ingredients regular Love Island sometimes lacks.”

Women’s Aid has also confirmed they are talking with Love Island, addressing the backlash over misogynistic and “controlling” behaviour by some of the male islanders.

To Metro, they said: “At Women’s Aid we are being tagged into a stream of Twitter posts, with viewers of Love Island highlighting the misogyny and controlling behaviour being shown on screen.

“This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants, and a programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships.